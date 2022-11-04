Nestle cookie dough recall: 3 batches of delicious cookie dough were just recalled

Just a few weeks after a chocolate chip cookie dough recall, Nestle is back with a similar action. The new recall concerns three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from the Nestle Toll House.

Like the previous Nestle recall, the new cookie dough recall follows the discovery of extraneous material in the product. The chocolate chip cookie dough from the previous recall had white plastic pieces in it. Now, the cookie dough in the new Nestle recall might contain pieces of soft plastic film.

Nestle edible cookie dough recall

Nestle announced this second recall on November 3rd. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release is available at this link.

Nestle produced the cookie dough product in this recall between August 1-3, 2022. The products were then distributed to retailers nationwide. The action only involves the Nestle products listed below. All other Toll House products, including other edible cookie dough or Ready-to-Bake cookie dough, are said to be safe to consume.

Nestle edible cookie dough recall: Product packaging showing the brand. Image source: FDA

To determine whether your Nestle edible cookie dough is part of the recall, you’ll need to check for the following indicators on the product packaging:

Batch Codes: 22135554RR, 22145554RR, and 22155554RR

Corresponding Best By Dates: 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, and 1/30/2023

What you should do

Nestle notes that it has not received any reports of illness or injury associated with the recall. The company took action out of an abundance of caution after a “small number of consumers” contacted Nestle USA about the issue.

The company urges buyers not to eat the edible cookie dough from the three batches in this recall. Instead, they should return the Nestle product to the store where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Nestle edible cookie dough recall: The back of the product package shows the location of batch codes and best-by dates. Image source: FDA

Consumers who suspect any illness or injury from eating the Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough product should consider seeing a doctor.

Nestle also discusses the separate Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling recall in its new announcement. The company says the two recalls are not related. Furthermore, Nestle says it took immediate action to address the specific issue for each case.

Customers looking to contact the company can use the information in the announcement see this link.