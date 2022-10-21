Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall: Everything you need to know

Nestle is a food industry giant, but the company isn’t impervious to product recalls. Nestlé just announced a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall because the product might contain white plastic pieces.

The discovery of extraneous materials like plastic, glass, or metal inside food and drink products will invariably lead to recall. These foreign materials can cause injuries or illness when consumed. That’s why buyers should avoid products that might be contaminated. This includes the chocolate chip cookie dough from Nestle’s new recall.

Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall

The company issued a voluntary recall this week for the ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling product. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the announcement a few days later. You’ll find it at this link.

Nestle says the recall only concerns this specific cookie dough produced between June and September 2022. The firm shipped the products to the continental US and Puerto Rico.

Nestle notes that the recall doesn’t impact any other Toll House products. Products like Nestle Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough and Nestle Toll House refrigerated cookie dough are safe to eat.

Furthermore, the company explains that it has not received any reports of illness or injury. But it’s taking action out of an abundance of caution. “A small number” of consumers have contacted Nestle USA about the issue, according to the company’s announcement. Nestle does not offer a precise figure for complaints, which is something other recalls typically do.

Moreover, Nestle doesn’t quantify the recall in any manner. It’s unclear how many Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough boxes might be included in this recall action. Nor does Nestlé mention how many boxes it produced between June and September.

Finally, Nestle doesn’t offer any identifiers for the units in the recall. We don’t have UPCs, lot numbers, or best-by dates to share.

All these details imply the manufacturing issue that caused the problem might have been serious and widespread. Even so, the good news is there are no known cases of illness or injury.

What you should do

Nestle urges consumers who purchased Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling items from the recall not to prepare or eat the product. The company says buyers should return it to the place of purchase and ask for a replacement or refund.

Consumers who have additional questions can contact Nestle about the recall. All contact information is available in the press release at this link.

Finally, buyers who think they’ve experienced any medical issues after eating cookies made with Nestle’s cookie dough from the recall should contact their doctors.