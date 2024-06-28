This mosquito trap actually works, according to 63,000 Amazon shoppers

Hot summer weather has arrived across much of the country, as anyone who just endured the “heat bubble” can tell you. Warm weather is great in some ways, but the summer also has some downsides. In my area of the Northeast, for example, summer weather means the inevitable mosquito invasion has begun.

There’s no question that mosquitos are enjoying the weather because they’re everywhere right now. They came out early this year, and they’re not going away anytime soon. That’s why it’s more important than ever that you have a mosquito trap that actually works, like the beloved Katchy Indoor Insect Trap. It’s one of the top-rated mosquito traps out there, having amassed more than 63,000 4- and 5-star reviews on Amazon alone. It’s also on sale with a slight discount right now, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought one just this past month.

Mosquitos seem to eat me alive every time I go outside. Now, however, I have a secret weapon that I’m using to fight back when I’m inside. It’s called the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap, and it’s the best-selling indoor and outdoor hybrid mosquito trap on Amazon and other online retailers.

The first thing you need to know about the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap is that it’s NOT a bug zapper. This mosquito trap is mainly for indoor use, and you definitely don’t want it popping and sizzling all the time. Instead, there are three main elements that make this bug killer effective.

First, there’s a UV light to attract bugs, including mosquitos. Second, there’s a fan that sucks bugs in when they get close to the light. And third, there’s a glue board inside the unit that traps all the bugs so they can’t pester you anymore.

Place the bug trap near your garbage, near fruit, near plants, or anywhere else with bug problems. Also, if there’s a mosquito that’s eating you up while you sleep at night, just put one near your bed.

This bug killer works so well that it’s actually one of the best-selling products in Amazon’s entire Home & Kitchen section. It also has a whopping 63,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is off the charts.

“Every time I see a fruit fly I turn it on overnight and end up catching a few I didn’t know were there,” one reviewer said on Amazon. “This thing actually really works, and it works well.”

Another reviewer was even more excited. “I’m pretty darn happy I bought this,” he or she wrote. “These bloody creatures have been plaguing my existence for 6mths now. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t even open my mouth to take a breath without these flying demons trying to get in there so they can possess me. They come straight from the depths below & I am so happy I have a holy weapon against these devils’ spawn as they can’t have my soul.”

I have tested so many different insect and mosquito trap products over the years. Some are totally useless, and some work reasonably well. But nothing I’ve tried has been as effective as this one. It’s like a magical magnet that bugs can’t resist.

If you have issues with mosquitoes, fruit flies, or other tiny pests, definitely get yourself a Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap. Hurry, and you can even score a discount. This mosquito trap is worth every penny and then some at its full retail price. But if you can save some money when you pick up your Katchy, you definitely should.