If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.

Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall

Quesos La Ricura Ltd. is recalling 2478 units of Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese with Hot Peppers, according to FoodSafetyNews. The product contains elevated levels of coliform.

The company sold the fresh cheese in 11 states, including Massachusetts, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Iowa, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Customers should be looking for 14oz packages of Quesos La Ricura Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese with Hot Peppers. The fresh cheese in the recall has a “sell by” date of March 20th, 2022. Since it hasn’t yet expired, you might still have the Mi Ranchito product in your fridge.

What is coliform

Coliform bacteria are commonly found in warm-blooded animals’ digestive systems. Soil, plants, and surface water can also test positive for coliform.

Typically, the contents of coliform in water and other products will not get anyone sick. The family of bacteria includes different types of pathogens, but tests usually concern “total coliforms” rather than specific types.

If the total coliform count is high, then there’s a risk that harmful pathogens might be present in a product. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall cites elevated levels of coliform. That’s why the company is recalling the product.

The CDC also explains that fecal coliform bacteria are a specific kind of total coliform. And E. coli is part of this group of coliform. Testing for E. coli is common, with health authorities usually searching for a specific type. That’s the E. coli O157:H7 variant that can be harmful to humans. The presence of O157:H7 can lead to food and drink recalls.

That said, this particular fresh cheese recall doesn’t reference the presence of E. coli. Also, FoodSafetyNews doesn’t mention any cases of illnesses connected to the fresh cheese in this recall.

Here’s what to do

If you have Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese at home, you should avoid it even if you haven’t gotten sick after eating part of it. The company advises buyers to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you think you’ve experienced any adverse effects after eating the fresh cheese in the recall, you should seek medical guidance from a doctor.

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement for the Quesos La Ricura recall isn’t available at this time.