Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick

We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category.

The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package. As a result, anyone with a wheat allergy or a condition like celiac disease is at risk of getting sick.

H-E-B ice cream recall

H-E-B issued a recall for a single lot of its half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The official announcement is available on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

These are the official identifiers for the H-E-B ice cream that’s currently recalled: UPC: 4122048399 and Best by date: 06 Jan 23.

The company says the allergen issue came to light when someone found H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream inside cartons intended for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The Cookies & Cream ice cream contains wheat, while the Light Mint Chocolate Mint does not.

H-E-B says it sold the product from the recalled lot in Mexico and Texas, including in Mi Tienda stores.

Wheat allergies can be harmful

H-E-B states that it has not received any reports of adverse effects connected to the ice cream recall. But people who are sensitive or allergic to wheat should avoid buying products that contain the ingredient. They might own this H-E-B ice cream at home, thinking it’s safe to eat.

Wheat allergies often have the same symptoms as any food allergy. People can experience symptoms immediately, including the following signs:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Severe allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction that can cause death without immediate medical intervention. Here are the symptoms of anaphylaxis:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

The wheat in the ice cream from the H-E-B recall can also cause health problems to people who are not allergic to the ingredient. But they might be sensitive to it or suffer from other wheat health issues like celiac disease.

What you should do

The H-E-B ice cream in this recall isn’t dangerous to people who can safely eat wheat. You can still eat the ice cream without risking any adverse reactions. But if friends or family members are allergic or sensitive to wheat, you risk accidentally exposing them to the ice cream.

To be safe, you should discard or return the product to the place of purchase. H-E-B says that anyone who wants to return the ice cream in the recall can do so at the nearest H-E-B store.

If you think you’ve experienced any adverse effects after eating the Light Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, you should consult your doctor.

Finally, H-E-B ice cream customers should read the recall press release in full at this link.