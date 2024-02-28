The Cybertruck is barely rolling off the production line at this point but, like the Apple rumor mill has already moved on from the iPhone 15 to the iPhone 16, Elon Musk has already moved on from his new electric truck and is now on to the long-anticipated Tesla Roadster.

In a post on X in the early hours of Wednesday, Musk said “Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster.” Musk boasted that “There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.”

According to Musk, the company is actually working with another one of his companies to bring the Roadster to life: SpaceX. Exactly why Tesla needs SpaceX, or what exactly SpaceX is doing for the Roadster, is still unclear. However, it is pretty sweet to imagine what a rocket company could be doing to help design a car.

Musk also revealed that the current advertised 0-60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds that the Roadster will be capable of is outdated. The CEO says that the latest estimate is that the car will be able to go from 0-60 miles per hour in under 1 second. If true, this would make the vehicle the fastest car in the world. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 currently holds the record at 0-60 miles per hour in 1.66 seconds.

The Tesla CEO also gave us an estimate on when we can expect the vehicle to be available for buyers. Musk says that he plans to hold the unveiling event at the end of this year with an expectation that the car will roll off the production line starting next year. That’s not unheard of with Tesla. The company was able to achieve a similar timeline with the Model Y when it was unveiled in 2019 and started deliveries in 2020.

Musk also hyped a new unveiling event, saying “I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.” If the car goes from 0-60 miles per hour in under a second, I think that alone is all that’s needed to make it an absolutely insane product demo. I can’t imagine what it would be like sitting in the passenger seat when a driver from Tesla launches the car for that demo.

Outside of the acceleration, the Tesla Roadster is expected to feature a top speed of over 250 miles per hour, a range of 620 miles, and a base reservation price of a whopping $50,000. That’s a huge down payment, but I’m sure those who are looking to buy the fastest car in the world will be willing to pay it.

While we wait for Tesla to unveil its SpaceX collaboration with the Roadster, Rivian is set to unveil its electric R2 SUV in just about two weeks at an event in Laguna Beach. It’s a great time to be excited about some unique electric vehicles!