Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Lifestyle Accessories

BLUETTI AC60 features solar charging, 7 outlets, and a rugged design that goes anywhere

By
Published May 31st, 2023 10:01AM EDT
BLUETTI AC60
Image: BLUETTI

Camping, hiking, fishing, RVing, and other outdoor activities have exploded in popularity over the past few years. Any of those trips offer a great way to spend quality time with friends and family while also enjoying and appreciating nature. As much as we all love the great outdoors, however, there are still certain modern devices we need to keep powered up at all times.

The new BLUETTI AC60 portable power station provides the perfect solution to charge anything and everything that needs power on the go. It features a rugged design that’s IP65 water-resistant and dust-resistant so you can bring it with you anywhere. The AC60 also has every type of power outlet you might need, solar charging support, 403Wh capacity, and an industry-leading 6-year warranty.

Super Early Bird Presale!
Get the BLUETTI AC60 at a discount through the end of May

When it comes to portable power, BLUETTI is one of the top brands in the world. The company has an extensive product catalog that includes everything from solar panels and portable power stations to home battery backups and even solar generator solutions.

Now, BLUETTI is introducing one of its most exciting new products. It’s called the BLUETTI AC60 portable power station and it’s easily one of the most impressive portable charging solutions I have ever seen.

BLUETTI AC60
The BLUETTI AC60’s IP65 rating means you can take it anywhere without worrying about dust, sand, rain, or splashes. Image source: BLUETTI

There are several key features that separate the BLUETTI AC60 from rival portable power stations. But I’ll start with the most obvious and perhaps most important: The IP65 rating.

Traditional portable charging solutions are great, but what happens when you go to the beach? And what happens if you’re fishing or camping and it starts raining? Harsh weather conditions or excessive dust and sand can quickly destroy a standard portable charger. But the BLUETTI AC60 portable power station is built to go with you anywhere.

The IP65 rating means that BLUETTI’s AC60 has “total protection” from dust ingress as well as “protection from low-pressure water jets from any direction.” In plain English, that means you have nothing to worry about at the beach, in the rain or snow, or even in a desert sandstorm.

That last one isn’t a situation most of us will ever be in. But it does offer a perfect segue to discuss the AC60’s next novel feature: Support for solar charging.

The BLUETTI AC60’s solar charging support is excellent for remote locations.

If you genuinely love the great outdoors and often find yourself in very remote locations, the BLUETTI AC60 is perfect.

When you’re at home, the AC60 supports Turbo Charging that takes just one hour to recharge the unit to 100%. However, AC power outlets are a bit more difficult to come by when you’re camping, trekking up the side of a mountain, or in the middle of a desert.

That’s why BLUETTI’s new portable power station supports solar charging in addition to AC, car, and lead-acid battery charging. Most standard portable solar panels will work fine with the AC60. If you don’t already have one, I recommend the BLUETTI PV120. Better yet, the BLUETTI PV200 can fully recharge the AC60’s 403Wh battery in about 2.5 to 3 hours.

Also of note, the advanced LiFePO4 battery pack that BLUETTI uses is tested and confirmed to retain 80% of its original capacity even after 3,000 charge cycles.

BLUETTI AC60
Keep a BLUETTI AC60 in your car, and you’ll never have to worry about draining your car battery again. Image source: BLUETTI

The possibilities are practically endless regarding what types of devices you can recharge with the BLUETTI AC60 portable power station.

There are seven different power outlets on the AC60, including AC and DC outlets. Here’s the full rundown:

  • 2 AC Outlets (120V/5A, 600W in total)
  • 1 USB-C Port (100W Max, built-in eMark chip)
  • 2 USB-A Ports (5V/3A)
  • 1 12V DC Outlet (12V/10A car outlet, regulated)
  • 1 Wireless Charging Pad (15W Max)

As you can see, all the bases are covered by the BLUETTI AC60. You can power up your laptop, smartphone, tablet, eBook reader, wireless headphones, rechargeable flashlight, and practically any other portable device you can think of.

Or, take things a step further and plug in a projector to enjoy an outdoor movie night while camping. Heck, you can even power up a popcorn popper to really have some fun.

Here’s a short video that includes some more highlights:

The BLUETTI AC60 truly does it all, and it’s perfect for anyone who needs a rugged portable power station.

Also, if you’re a true adventurer who needs even more capacity, the AC60 can be expanded from 403Wh up to 2,015Wh by adding BLUETTI’s B80 battery packs.

The BLUETTI AC60 portable power station is currently available for presale at a Super Early Bird discounted price. You can find more info on the BLUETTI website.

BLUETTI AC60 portable power station specs

Go anywhere and charge anything with the BLUETTI AC60.

Battery

  • Capacity: 403Wh(18Ah)
  • Type: LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)
  • Life Cycles: 3,000+ Cycles to 80% Original Capacity
  • Shelf-life: Recharge to 80% Every 3-6 Months
  • Management System: MPPT Controller, BMS, etc.

Output

  • 2 AC Outlets (120V/5A, 600W in total)
  • 1 USB-C Port (100W Max, built-in eMark chip)
  • 2 USB-A Ports (5V/3A)
  • 1 12V DC Outlet (12V/10A car outlet, regulated)
  • 1 Wireless Charging Pad (15W Max)

Input

  • AC Input: 600W Max.
  • Solar Input: 200W Max., VOC 12-28V, 8A
  • Car Input: 12/24V from Cigarette Lighter Port
  • Max Input: 600W

Recharge Time

  • AC Charging Cable: ≈ 1.2-1.7 Hours (600W Turbo Charging)
  • Solar Panel: ≈ 2.5-3.0 Hours (200W Max.)

General

  • Pass-through Charging: Yes
  • Weight: 20.06 lbs / 9.1 kg
  • Dimensions (LxWxD): 11.3” × 8.5” × 9.7” / 290mm × 205mm × 234mm
  • Operating Temperature: -4℉-104℉ / -20℃-40℃
  • Storage Temperature: 32℉-104℉ / 0℃-40℃
  • Certifications: UL, CEC, DOE, FCC, CA Prop 65
  • Warranty: 6 Years
Super Early Bird Presale!
Get the BLUETTI AC60 at a discount through the end of May

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Lifestyle

Latest News