How to watch Apple TV Plus on Mac

Watching Apple TV Plus on your Mac is easy. Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV Plus is home to Apple’s original TV shows, movies, and documentaries.

With an award-winning catalog, users can stream high-quality shows on their Apple devices, select smart TVs, and gaming consoles. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 348 wins and 1,440 award nominations and counting.

The service is available on a wide array of Macs, as well as other Apple devices. Here’s what you need to know to start watching Apple TV Plus on Mac.

It’s effortless to watch Apple TV Plus content on the Mac:

Open the Apple TV app.

In the menu bar, navigate to Watch Now.

Navigate down to view Apple TV channels, then select Apple TV Plus.

Select the subscription button, then follow the onscreen instructions.

If you already have an Apple ID, you can sign in to start your free trial.

Can I watch rented or purchased movies/shows with the Apple TV app on the Mac?

Yes, the Apple TV app is the home for all Apple TV Plus and iTunes content. If you have a library of purchased movies and TV shows, you can find it in the “Library” section. On the other hand, if you want to purchase or rent content, you can search for it on the “Store” tab. It offers everything from the standalone iTunes app, which is now part of the TV app.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus currently costs $6.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99 per month. If you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get the service for free for a whole year. It’s worth noting that you can only redeem this promo once.

Apple TV Plus is one of the cheaper streaming services available and doesn’t include ads. Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu have affordable ad tiers, but they’re not as cheap as Apple’s ad-free service. Netflix’s most affordable subscription costs $7.99, as does Disney Plus with ads.

What Mac models support Apple TV?

There are many Mac models that support Apple TV Plus, so you can watch wherever you want. It’s important to have at least macOS Catalina installed. Here are the compatible Macs:

MacBook (Early 2015 or later)

MacBook Air (Mid-2012 or later)

MacBook Pro (Mid-2012 or later)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or later)

iMac (Late 2012 or later)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (Late 2013 or later)

More Apple TV Plus tips and tricks

