Best Squeeze Water Bottle

There isn’t always time to sit and take a long gulp of water. Sometimes, you just have to take what you can and head back out onto the field. Being able to use a squeeze water bottle makes hydrating while you’re exercising or playing sports much simpler. Imagine having to try and sip through a straw while you’re riding a bicycle or trying to keep track of plastic water bottles during a long hike. You’d have a lot of problems trying to grab a little cup and stick it in between your hockey face mask cage, which is why a water bottle makes so much sense.

Refueling is a necessity for any athlete and staying well hydrated allows you to be at the top of your game. A handy squeeze water bottle can also be shared by people without having to put their mouths on it. You’ve likely seen professional athletes squeezing some water or sports drink into their mouths from water bottles before the next play begins or during a timeout. With the help of any of the five water bottles we’ve handpicked below, you’ll rehydrate just like your favorite sports icons. Take a look and fuel up with a water bottle you can squeeze.

Start with great value

You’ll recognize it from TV or pro sporting events and you’ll love the Gatorade Squeeze Bottle as much as the pros. You can get this reusable water bottle in either a 28-ounce or 32-ounce size, depending on what you need. Unlike a glass water bottle, the high-flow valve prevents liquid from leaking or spilling while you’re taking a sip. There is a clear Hydro-View strip that allows you to keep an eye on how full the bottle is without having to unscrew the cap. However, when you do want to remove the sports cap, it is quick and easy to do so. Made from BPA-free plastic materials, this water bottle has the Gatorade logo on the side. It is a smart investment that won’t set you back much money. The 28-ounce option can fit either in a car or a bike. The 32 oz choice may not but you can easily add ice to it to keep it cold and the large capacity can quench your thirst in a single bottle. It’s best to hand wash this. It will replace your need to buy a pack of plastic bottles or other water bottles in general.

Key Features:

Classic Gatorade logo on the side

Hydro-View strip

High-flow valve to prevent leaking

Pick one that matches your style

Set yourself apart by nabbing a distinct color of the Under Armour Sideline 32 Ounce Squeezable Bottle. The one-way quick shot valve delivers high water flow, so you’ll actually get the drink that you want when you need it. It comes in multiple colors to help you tell it apart from someone else’s. You can choose from black, blue, hyper green, orange, pink, purple, red, or white. Up your water intake with ease when you utilize this. This is made from hope plastic that is durable and extremely easy to squeeze. It is BPA-free and phthalate-free. It is safe to wash this in the dishwasher. With a wide mouth, it keeps it easier to pour and leaves more room to squeeze from the drinking surface. It possesses a comfortable grip and is the best water bottle to match your favorite colors. This is a great water bottle for backcountry travel and can fit ice cubes.

Key Features:

Eight different color choices

Plastic is extremely easy to squeeze

Dishwasher-safe

Enjoy a cold sip while you’re on a ride

The Polar Bottle Breakaway Insulated Bike Water Bottle will allow you to sip cold water whenever you use it. This bike squeeze bottle features a tri-layer insulation design that keeps your drink colder for longer. An insulated water bottle keeps tap water cold and, when you add ice, it can keep it ice cold. It is 100% BPA-free and features a high-flow, self-sealing cap, so you’ll eliminate spills and splatter. Up your fluid intake and don’t lose any, as it pushes closed and won’t spill when you open it. This fits securely in a variety of bike cages, as it holds 20 ounces of water, so it’s slightly smaller than some of the other options. But it’s the perfect size for a good bike ride. The new shape is effortless to squeeze, thanks to the unique grip groove and wall design. You can take the cap apart to clean it and the entire thing is dishwasher-safe. The Polar Bottle helps you on your quest towards staying hydrated.

Key Features:

Keeps drinks colder for longer

Self-sealing cap

Easy to squeeze design

Keep more than one plastic bottle

Gym goers will love having the 50 Strong Sports Squeeze Water Bottle 2 Pack because that means you can store one on your bicycle and one in the side pockets of your gym bag. Offered in seven different colors, this combo pack holds 22 ounces of liquid in each bottle, so it fits in most cup holders. This is one of the squeeze water bottles that can also fit into some luggage. They are each made of squeezable polyethylene, so you can drink water out of an ergonomic water bottle. The small hole allows the right amount of liquid to come out. They are blank bottles, so you can add decals, stickers, and more. Adding a few bottles to your collection isn’t a bad idea. These are easy to carry around with you and will fit in most bike cages. Your water bottle will stay pretty cool as you ride. They are both dishwasher-safe and the open on the lid is simple to pull up. The lid is textured to make twisting a cinch.

Key Features:

Comes with two bottles

Offered in seven colors

Textured lid

The stream stays open

The CamelBak Podium Chill Bike Water Bottle is perfect for those long bike rides. This is double-walled for more insulation to keep your drink colder. The positive lockout cap keeps it all secure while you’re in transit. It is optimized to fit in a bike cage and the contoured design is easy to squeeze, especially the perforated styles. Different from the other bottles on the list but similar to stainless steel bottles, these bottles are insulated water bottles with double wall insulation. That means they can keep hot or cold drinks at the temperature they need to be, which is something a glass bottle couldn’t do. Enjoy ice water, as this features a high-flow, self-sealing cap that can come completely apart when you’re cleaning it. The cap maximizes the flow rate while eliminating spills and splashes. The insulated bottle is leak-free with an eco-friendly design. All the bottles are free of BPA, BPS, BPF, and toxin-free. It is offered in a 21-ounce or 24-ounce option, so it can fit in a cup holder. The wide mouth opening is ideal for drinking water. You can wash this with dish soap.

Key Features:

Maximizes flow rate

Optimized to fit in a bike cage

Double insulated walls