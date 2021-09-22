5 Best PS4-Exclusive games: Spider-Man, Uncharted, more

Ahh, the age-old debate: Xbox or PlayStation? For casual fans, it’s meaningless jargon, but for hardcore gamers with undying console loyalties, it means everything in the world— the virtual world, that is. Getting a PS5 has been a really difficult task in the past year or so. Just as restocks are happening, you’ll have to hurry if you want to get one before the holiday rush. For those on “Team Playstation,” playing your PlayStation 4 is still an absolute blast. There are plenty of PS4-exclusive games that have the ability to make Xbox fans green with envy. Whether you’re a brand new gamer or a Microsoft veteran planning to make the monumental switch, you’re going to want to do the necessary homework first. The good news is, we did it for you— here are some of the best PS4-exclusive games for rookie Sony system owners.

Best PS4-Exclusive Game: God of War

Perhaps the most critically-acclaimed Playstation 4 game ever, God of War has no shortage of fans amongst the gaming community. While it is technically the eighth installment of the Playstation series, God of War serves as a sequel to 2010’s God of War III. The game itself differs from most of its counterparts. Unlike the previous installments, this game is loosely based on Norse mythology instead of Greek mythos.

The game features two protagonists — Kratos, the only playable character, and his son Atreus. This manages to combine a detailed, captivating storyline with smooth gameplay. The multi-faceted fighting technology makes it a must-have for any type of gamer.

God of War - Playstation 4 List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.00 You Save: $15.99 (53%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best PS4-Exclusive Game for Superhero Fans: Marvel’s Spider-Man

Considering today’s superhero craze — particularly, when it comes to Marvel’s juggernaut film franchises — there is no shortage of fans seeking out ways to use superpowers of their own. Well, Sony, who at the time of the creation of the game held the rights to Spider-Man, hit the nail on the head with perhaps one of the greatest superhero video games to grace a console, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The game allows you to experience all of the acrobatics, web-slinging abilities, and fighting merits of one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes. The graphics give the game a next-gen feel. Coupled with an enticing storyline and smooth gameplay, Spider-Man is an absolute must-have for any PS4 owner, period.

Marvel’s Spider-Man - PlayStation 4 List Price: $39.99 Price: $28.40 You Save: $11.59 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Value PS4 Game: UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection

One of PlayStation’s most revered original game series of all time, the UNCHARTED series, has more than withstood the test of time. The third-person action/adventure shooter platform game was originally released back in 2007. It has spawned three sequels, a prequel, and a standalone expansion. Unsurprisingly, the remastered version of the series UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection, remains one of the most crucial purchases for any PS4 fan.

The game includes visually stunning versions of the first three installments of the franchise: UNCHARTED: Drakes Fortune, UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves, and UNCHARTED 3: Drakes Deception, giving you three incredible PS4-exclusive titles for an incredibly low price. You’ll follow the journey of Nathan Drake across the globe. Also, you’ll get to do so while you’re preparing for the film that is slated to come out in theaters in 2022.

UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection - PlayStation 4 Price: $15.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best storyline: The Last of Us Part II

How hard it is to follow up a masterpiece of a game? Fans of The Last of Us were wondering that exact thing. Luckily for them, The Last of Us Part II did not disappoint. Continuing Ellie and Joel’s journey, this finds them in Jackson, Wyoming, and goes from there. The story is complex and emotional, showing you more of what you loved about the first one.

You’ll feel the action and survival gameplay like it’s really happening to you. The world is meticulously detailed around you. You’ll have a blast making your way through the post-pandemic United States. It should be fun while feeling realistic.

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4 List Price: $39.99 Price: $23.95 You Save: $16.04 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best VR game: Marvel’s Iron Man VR

If you’ve taken advantage of the PlayStation Move motion controllers, then you know how much fun virtual reality can be. With Marvel’s Iron Man VR, this takes it to a whole other level. You’ll get to be Tony Stark. Being Iron Man is something that every person has thought about if you are a fan.

Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers, you can use the repulsor jets and blast into the skies. You’ll have all of the iconic Iron man gear at your disposal, allowing you to do more in the sky. You’ll get to battle against foes and deal with highly entertaining, action-packed fights. Head to the compound and tinker around in Tony Stark’s workshop to upgrade your suit. It’s lifelike and realistic entertainment for you to enjoy.

Marvel's Iron Man VR - PlayStation 4 List Price: $39.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $24.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out the best Xbox Series X and Series S games!