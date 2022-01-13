Best budget tablets in 2022: Get more bang for your buck

Tablets play an important role in our digital lives. They can be easier to use for certain tasks than cellphones and are usually more portable than laptops or desktops. Having a tablet allows you the portability and screen size that you want. You can stream shows, listen to music, search the web, and even do homework on a tablet. But tablets can be incredibly expensive. The latest Apple iPad is a great product but it is nearly $450 right now. What you’re probably looking for are the best budget tablets.

The best budget tablets that you can find allow you to stay within your price range and offer you a tremendous amount of flexibility. These are great tablets that happen to be a little cheaper than the most up-to-date models. Some of them are older versions but still hold up. We’ll run down the best budget tablets you can find on the market so you can make an educated pick for your wallet.

Best budget tablet overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Pros: Compact and slim design, frame is sturdy and built to last

Cons: Formatting SD cards is a pain, Android 11 is dated

You want your tablet to be easy to carry. You will find that the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is just that. This is extremely lightweight, thanks to its compact and slim design. It has a screen that is 8.7″, so it’s smaller than the regular Tab A7. But this has a sturdy metal frame that allows you to enjoy entertainment on the go. This has a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels and weighs less than a pound. Unfortunately, it runs Android 11 — which is the last-generation version of Android. We wish Samsung shipped this tablet with Android 12 instead.

The tablet features 32GB of internal memory but it can be expanded up to 1TB. You’ll enjoy two months of ad-free video fun when you purchase this. One UI is generally a bit painful to use thanks to the fact that it comes with some bloatware, but at least Samsung fans will enjoy connectivity with their other Samsung devices. You can get it in gray or silver and it’s an easy tablet to use. It’s available in Gray or Silver.

Best budget tablet for kids: Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet

Pros: Comes with a subscription to Amazon Kids+, built-in controls to filter out inappropriate content

Cons: Has a micro-USB port

Give your kids one of the best budget tablets on the market with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet. This is under $100 and even frequently is on sale too, so you can keep an eye on the price. Made for children ages six and up, this comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. That provides your child with over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. There is educational content that will help them with their school work.

Parents will like that you can approve purchases and downloads to see what your kids are doing on their tablets. There are also built-in controls that filter out any inappropriate content. It features a quad-core processor along with a 7″ display. There are cameras on the front and back and up to 512 GB of expandable storage. It is offered in four colors. Unfortunately, it has a Micro USB port instead of a USB-C port, which is extremely dissapointing in 2022.

Best Amazon tablet on a budget: Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Pros: Fast and responsive, vivid HD display

Cons: Not as sturdy as other tablets

As we noted in our best tablets post, we are high on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. It is one of the best budget tablets because of its user-friendly interface and its affordability. This has 50% more RAM than previous generations, so it’s fast and responsive. The octa-core processor and long-lasting battery life allow you to use it for longer to do more. With a vivid 10.1″ display, this has more than two million pixels. You can choose either a 32GB or a 64GB option with the ability to upgrade it to 1TB of storage space.

It’s great for TV binging and lets you stay connected with Zoom. You can enjoy Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, and so many more apps. You can choose between the option that has Amazon ads or not. There are four color options to choose from: black, olive, lavender, or denim. Control it with your voice, thanks to the Alexa technology built-in.

Best budget Kindle: Amazon Kindle

Pros: Glare-free display won’t bother your eyes much, long-lasting battery

Cons: Have to pay to get rid of ads

Still the top option of an e-reader on the market, the Amazon Kindle is terrific for those who love to read. The base version with ads and without Kindle Unlimited is under $90. Even if you choose three free months of Kindle Unlimited and get rid of ads, it’s only $109. Plus, this is frequently on sale. This features adjustable brightness, allowing you to pick your favorite settings for reading. You can highlight passages, look up definitions, and enjoy audiobooks with Audible on this.

A single battery charge will last for weeks, not just days. There is 8GB of storage, allowing you to store numerous books. Even in direct sunlight, you’ll find the screen simple to read, thanks to the glare-free display. Just tapping the screen lets you control what you do on it. It offers a 6″ display to enjoy.

Best budget iPad: 2020 Apple iPad

Pros: A12 Bionic chip, supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

Cons: 32GB option does not hold too much

We understand that Apple iPads are expensive. But if you’re set on finding the best one for your budget, the 2020 Apple iPad with 32GB of memory is your best bet. This is an 8th generation iPad that is controlled by Wi-Fi. You will pay more for the 128GB option that is Wi-Fi and Cellular capable. You’ll love the gorgeous 10.2″ Retina display. This has an A12 Bionic chip as well as an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera.

It supports the use of an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, extending its usability. There are even stereo speakers, allowing you to listen to music or audiobooks more clearly. This lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Touch ID allows you to ensure safety and pay for items from your iPad. You should keep an eye on this over months if you’re set on it, as it does go on sale from time to time.

