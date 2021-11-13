Best Android tablets in 2021: The best devices to take Android on the go

If you’re looking for the best Android tablet, then you’ve got more than a few options to choose from. The open-source nature of the Android platform has enabled a lot of companies to make their own devices, which means you’ll need to sift through them all to find the one that fits your needs. Luckily, we can help.

If you want the best Android tablet, then you’ve got a few things to look out for. First, think about why you need the tablet. Are you going to use it for writing or productivity work? Do you want to watch a lot of shows or movies on it? Do you plan to play games on it often? Or is it just something you’ll use occasionally. You’ll also want to think about what kind of apps you plan to use, and whether you’re confident side-loading apps, too.

Once you’ve figured all of that out, you can start narrowing down the list. We’ve also put together a handy breakdown of some of the best Android tablets out there, too, which should make it easier for you to find one that works for you. If you aren’t tied to the Android operating system, we also recommend checking out our best tablets guide for even more options.

Best Android tablet overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Pros: fast charging, Samsung DeX support, a plethora of peripherals

Cons: pricey, max RAM seems a little low for a high-end tablet

Few Android tablets have managed to get close to the overall performance and functionality of Apple’s iPads. If you had to choose the closet option, though, the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best. This Samsung-manufactured tablet combines standard features like fast charging combined with a beautiful 11 or 12-inch display, depending on which model you get.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the Galaxy Tab S7, though, is the ease at which the device turns into a portable PC. This makes it easy to equip the tablet with various peripherals, including those that make use of Samsung DeX. The 2560 x 1600 display means clean and slick visuals, while a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance in games and applications.

The biggest downside for the Tab S7 comes down to its price. It is considered expensive for an Android tablet, but you’re getting a lot for the price. At the price point, it would be nice to see a bit more RAM included in the Galaxy Tab S7. Still, for a mobile device, 8GB of RAM should be more than enough to keep your apps running smoothly. Just don’t expect it to perform as well as some of the best laptops when under a full load. Samsung also announced Samsung Tab S7 FE, which is another great option from Samsung.

Best Android tablet for students: Amazon Fire HD 10

Pros: built-in Alexa support, productivity bundle turns it into a mini-laptop, support for up to 1TB of external storage

Cons: Low max RAM, not the highest performing machine, Google Play not supported by default

In 2011, Amazon launched the Kindle Fire, which would go on to birth a myriad of Amazon Fire tablets over the coming years. One of the latest offerings, the Amazon Fire HD 10 brings all the benefits of previous Amazon tablets to the table, with some added bonuses. If you’re looking for a solid Android tablet that gives you access to Alexa, then we highly recommend the Amazon Fire HD 10.

This tablet also isn’t as expensive as some other options out there, and you can find a few different configurations available on Amazon when purchasing it. If you’re a student, then one of the best options out there is the Productivity bundle. This bundle combines the Amazon Fire HD 10 with Microsoft Office 365 and a detachable keyboard peripheral. It’s the perfect tablet-to-laptop combination, and it’s easy to switch between the two modes depending on what you need. Amazon also runs sales on the Fire tablets constantly, so you can usually find one for a discount if you wait long enough.

The biggest downside with choosing an Amazon tablet over a more traditional Android tablet, though, is Google Play Store access. You can still sideload the Play Store on the tablet, but if you aren’t comfortable doing so, you may find yourself disappointed with the limited available apps on the Amazon App Store.

Best Android tablet for kids: Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro

Pros: Built-in parental controls, the surrounding case offers extra protection

Cons: Features could be limiting for some older kids

If you’re looking for an Android tablet that comes with great parental control options and doesn’t break the bank, then Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Pro is a perfect fit.

This tablet blends all the lovely features of Amazon’s other Fire tablets with a kid-friendly design. The tablet is surrounded by a protective case, which is perfect for kids to hold onto. You’ll also find a slew of built-in parental control options, which makes it easy to keep track of what your kids are doing on their tablets. You can also set up guards that keep your kids from talking with strangers on their tablets, and approve certain contacts they are allowed to speak to.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro also comes with ready access to Amazon Kids+, a special feature-rich system designed to provide your kids with shows, books, and kid-friendly games they can play. Kids can read content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and more. It’s a great way to put interactive content in front of kids, and the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro won’t cost you a small fortune to get them set up with their first smart device.

Best budget Android tablet: Amazon Fire HD 8

Pros: multiple bundle options, 12-hours of battery life

Cons: Google Play not supported by default

If you need a good tablet that’s under $100 and offers a solid experience, then Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is a good choice. This tablet builds off the success of the company’s Fire 7, but adds more storage and overall power. You’ll find access to a ton of apps on the Amazon App Store, as well as easy access to Alexa and other Amazon-powered services.

The only real downside here compared to other budget tablets out there is that Amazon’s version of Android doesn’t come with the Google Play Store installed by default. You can sideload the app, giving you access to more applications via the Play Store, but sideloading can be a bit technical for users who don’t know how to do it.

You’ll find support for up to 12 hours of battery life on the Amazon Fire HD 8. The included 2GB of RAM, which should also be enough for basic tasks. It’s not as high of RAM as you’d see in the more expensive options on our list, but budget devices come with their own sacrifices. Like all of Amazon’s other tablets, the Fire HD 8 also comes with Amazon Kids, the company’s built-in parental controls. You can use it to control screen time, determine which apps can be installed, and more.

If you want a solid tablet that isn’t going to break the bank, then the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget offerings you’ll find out there.

Best Android tablet for media: Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

Pros: Built-in kickstand, massive 2K display, great system performance, stellar audio quality

Cons: heavy compared to other options, a max refresh rate of 60Hz, price

The final contender on our list is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13. This is by far one of the pricier Android tablets you’ll find out there, but for good reason. The 13-inch 2K display pairs perfectly with loud, clear audio speakers. This means clean visuals and audio no matter what you’re doing. The biggest disappointment with the display is its 60hz refresh rate. We would have loved to see 120Hz or more on display here, but it still delivers a solid visual experience.

Overall, the Lenovo performs outstandingly compared to other Android tablets thanks to a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC. This mobile processor delivers buttery-smooth transitions and app loading. So, you shouldn’t have to worry about any slow down even when playing intensive applications. The built-in kickstand also makes setting up for movie night a cinch. Unfortunately, all of that goodness comes at a hefty price, and we don’t just mean monetary.

While we love the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 for watching and playing media, it isn’t the best tablet for everyday use. This tablet is on the heavier side, weighing in at 1.83lbs, the same weight as some smaller laptops.

