Best blue light blocking glasses

We live in an increasingly digital world. I don’t know about you, but I spend countless hours per day looking at screens. When I wake up, I check my phone. I conduct my work at the computer. And at the end of the day, I often watch TV. Call my habits unhealthy, but even under the best circumstances I would need to spend at least eight hours per day looking at a screen. That’s where blue light blocking glasses come in.

Blue light blocking glasses are built to block some of those blue light waves that are emitted from screens. Some studies suggest that too much blue light at the wrong times of day can alter our sleep schedules. That prevents us from getting the level of deep sleep that we need during the night.

There are a number of things to considering when buying a pair of blue light blocking glasses. For starters, you’ll want to think about the style that you want. After all, like any pair of glasses, you’ll be wearing these on your face. You may care about how you look in them. Blue light blocking glasses come in all different shapes and sizes, so there should be something for everyone.

If you already wear prescription glasses, you’ll also want to think about whether or not you need prescription blue light blocking glasses.

Best overall blue light blocking glasses: Peepers Clark Focus Blue Light

Peepers Clark Focus Blue Light The Peepers Clark Focus Blue Light glasses offer a nice design, solid build, and a relatively low price tag, making them a great choice for those looking for basic blue light blocking glasses. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Amazon $26.83

If you’re looking for a basic but effective pair of blue light glasses that you can use in day to day like, then the Peepers Clark Focus Blue Light Glasses are the way to go. Sure, these aren’t necessarily the most stylish glasses out there. But they’re available in a few different colors, and can be bought with different prescription strengths.

Perhaps one of the best things about the Peepers Clark Blue Light glasses is the fact that they’re relatively inexpensive. You can get them from Amazon for less than $30. The glasses come with a polycarbonate frame, an acrylic lens, and UV 400 protection coating.

Best premium blue light blocking glasses: Felix Gray Roebling

Felix Gray Roebling Looking for something a little more high-end? Felix Gray has been making great blue light blocking glasses for a long time now, and the Felix Gray Roebling blue light glasses are an excellent upgrade option. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Amazon $95

If you’re looking for something a little more premium, then it’s worth considering the Felix Gray Roebling blue light blocking glasses. Sure, these glasses are a little more expensive, but they’re also very stylish, and they have blue light blocking filters directly into the lenses, protecting your eyes from blue light.

You’ll have to decide for yourself if the brand name and stylsih design are truly worth the extra cost for you. If so, then the Felix Gray Roebling blue light blocking glasses are worth considering.

Best cheap blue light blocking glasses: Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses If you’re looking for a decent pair of blue light blocking glasses that are inexpensive and still relatively stylish, then it’s worth considering these glasses from Amazon seller Livho. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Amazon $9.99

Prefer to save your cash when it comes to something like blue light blocking glasses? In that case, it’s worth trying out these glasses from Amazon seller Livho. They’re available in a range of different styles, and even come in packs ot two or three, meaning you can buy a pair for the office and your home, or just have an extra pair in case you lose them. The best thing about them, however, is the fact that they’re so cheap ou can get a single pair for around $10.

Most customizable blue light blocking glasses: Glasses USA Blue Light Glasses

Glasses USA Blue Light Glasses Glasses USA offers dozens of different styles, tons of different colors, and more. Glasses can even be customized to offer prescription lenses. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Glasses USA $29+

Looking for the ultimate in blue light glasses customizability? Glasses USA boasts a massive range of blue light blocking glasses, in dozens of different styles and colors. They vary a little in price, but no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something there for your needs. There are even glasses built in collaboration with brands like Gucci. Prices generally start at around $30.

Best blue light blocking glasses for kids: Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses for Kids

Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses for Kids Do your kids spend a lot of time looking at screens? It might be a good idea to consider getting them a pair of blue light glasses — like the Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses for Kids. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Amazon $19.90

Kids need to keep their eyes safe too — and if your kids spend a lot of time looking at screens, it’s worth considering getting them blue light glasses. For specific blue light blocking glasses for kids, check out these glasses from Cyxus. The glasses are available in a few different colors, and are generally made to fit kids from ages 3 to 8. They’re also pretty inexpensive — meaning that you can replace them if and when your kids break them.

Are blue light blocking glasses actually effective?

That depends. Recent studies have shown that blue light blocking glasses don’t really help in preventing digital eye strain. That said, blue light is known to impact your sleep schedule and your circadian rhythm, so if you’re worried about your sleep schedule and getting good sleep, then getting a pair of blue light glasses may be a good idea, especially for use at night.

Do blue light blocking glasses prevent headaches?

Potentially. Blue light can trigger migraines and headaches for some people, and if you’re one of those people, then wearing a pair of blue light blocking glasses when you’re looking at a screen might help. Others, however, may be experiencing headaches for other reasons — in which case a pair of blue light blocking glasses won’t help.

Can blue light blocking glasses damage your eyes?

No. Blue light glasses may or may not help, depending on why you’re wearing them. But they won’t hurt or damage your eyes just from wearing them either.