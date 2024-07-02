Zenless Zone Zero: Release time, free pulls, preload, and more

A little over a year after HoYoverse’s last gacha game launch, the developer’s brand new action RPG has arrived. Zenless Zone Zero is the newest game from the team behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Unlike those games, ZZZ has roguelike elements in the vein of Slay the Spire or Hades, but it all revolves around fast-paced 3D combat.

Below, we will do our best to tell you everything that you need to know about the game before it launches so you’ll be ready to jump in when the servers go live.

When does Zenless Zone Zero launch?

Zenless Zone Zero launches for PS5, PC, iOS, and Android on Wednesday, July 3 or Thursday, July 4. More specifically, servers open at 10:00 a.m. (UTC+8). Here’s the time that translates to in a bunch of regions, including the US, UK, and Japan:

Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. PDT

Wednesday, July 3 at 10 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 4 at 3 a.m. BST

Thursday, July 4 at 4 a.m. CEST

Thursday, July 4 at 11 a.m. JST

HoYoverse game launches are typically fairly smooth, so barring a surprise technical issue, this is when you can start playing Zenless Zone Zero this week.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Can I preload the game ahead of time?

As with most major online video games nowadays, you can preload Zenless Zone Zero. In fact, preloading is already available on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android devices. It’s another massive title, so if you’re planning on playing at launch, you might want to download the game ahead of time. Here’s where you can download ZZZ on all of the digital storefronts:

According to the official site, Zenless Zone Zero’s file size on PC is 57 GB, which is over double the size of Honkai: Star Rail at launch. However, you won’t need quite as much room on mobile devices, as the file size is 26 GB on iOS and 20 GB on Android. Finally, if you will be playing on PS5, prepare to make some room, because the file size is 55 GB.

Are there any pre-registration rewards?

You’d better believe it! Because over 40 million players pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero, every player will receive A-Rank Agent Corin, 20 Master Tapes, 5 Boopons, and 30,000 Denny. In order to claim these rewards, you’ll need to unlock the Mail feature by playing the game. You can also participate in this web event to obtain more rewards.

Also, you can use the redemption code ZZZFREE100 at launch to receive 300 Polychromes.