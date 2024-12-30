Click to Skip Ad
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a fresh start for Peter Parker in first trailer

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 30th, 2024 12:25PM EST
Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
Image: Marvel Animation

After bringing the MCU to a close for 2024 with the third and final season of What If…?, Marvel Animation will also kick off another year of comic book TV shows and movies with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in 2025. More than three years after it was announced, we finally got a look at the series in its first trailer over the weekend.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, this is not the Spider-Man we’re familiar with from the MCU. In fact, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year) takes place in an alternate reality where Oscorp CEO Norman Osborn ends up serving as Peter Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Hudson Thames will reprise his role as Peter Parker after voicing the hero in What If…?, though it should be noted that this is a new variant. The cast also features Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln (aka Tombstone), Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

The following comic characters will also appear: Dr. Strange, Amadeus Cho, Jeanne Foucault, Chameleon, Mac Gargan (Scorpion), Rhino, Tarantula, Butane, Speed Demon, Carmela Black, Unicorn, Iron Man, Curt Connors (Lizard), Venom, and White Rabbit.

We didn’t get to see Peter Parker become Spider-Man in the MCU, so this gives Marvel Studios a chance to explore the origin story through a new lens. For instance, one major change in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is that Parker gets bitten by a spider that falls out of a portal created by Dr. Strange during a battle with Venom.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on Jan. 29, 2025.

Jacob Siegal
