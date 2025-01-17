You can get Apple TV+ free for three months if you own a PS4 or PS5

The premiere of Severance season 2 this week likely has many of you agonizing over whether or not to sign back up for Apple TV+. After all, when the sci-fi thriller debuted in 2022, the Apple streamer cost $4.99 a month. The service has received two price hikes since then, bringing the price of its monthly subscription up to $9.99, but if you own a PS4 or a PS5, you can luckily put off worrying about paying for yet another streaming service for now.

Now through January 27, anyone with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can take advantage of a new (but familiar) offer from Sony. Here are the steps you’ll need to take in order to redeem the offer, which is for new and qualified returning Apple TV+ subscribers:

Find the Apple TV app in the TV and Video section on PS4 console or in the Media Home on PS5 console. Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with or create your Apple Account. Enjoy your 3 month extended trial of Apple TV+.

The timing is perfect for anyone rejoining the service to watch new episodes of Severance. The new season premiered on Friday, January 17, and will run through March 21, which means your free trial will last until the finale airs and nearly a full month beyond.

Keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew once the free trial ends, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel it if you don’t want to pay $9.99 a month for Apple TV+. Your trial will end immediately if you cancel before the three months are up.

If you’re trying to decide what to watch on Apple TV+ other than Severance, our own Andy Meek recently put together a list of 14 Apple TV+ shows that everyone should see.

You can also read our spoiler-filled recap of the first episode of Severance season 2.