I feel like being a member of Xbox Game Pass jives well with my tendency towards minimalism. It follows the one-in, one-out rule — for every game that gets added to the service, another game must go.

That seems to be the case for the January 2024 update, anyway. In a blog post, Xbox announced new games that are available to play right now, some more games that are coming in January, and a slew of games that are leaving the subscription service.

Launching on Xbox Game Pass in January

Here’s everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024:

Close to the Sun – January 3rd

The first game to come out in January is Close to the Sun, which launches today and is available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems. Use your wits to guide Rose on her journey to find her sister Ada, overcome dangers unknown to understand the fate of the Helios and its inhabitants in this narrative driven steampunk adventure.

Hell Let Loose – January 4th

The next game to come out in January is Hell Let Loose, which will be available on Cloud, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It will launch on the service on January 4th.

Squad up and take to the battlefields of World War II in the ever-expanding, hardcore, first-person shooter experience that is Hell Let Loose. Join other players online in epic, 100 player battles, taking place across huge, to-scale maps, where working as a team is a matter of life and death, and the right – or wrong – decision can turn the tide of battle. We’ll see you on the front lines!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – January 9th

The next game to come out in January is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC. It will launch on the service on January 9th.

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla in this critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Figment – January 9th

Figment will be launching on the same day as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and launch on the service on January 9th.

An action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique, surreal universe filled with music, humor and a multi-layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

Super Mega Baseball 4 – January 11th

After Figment, Super Mega Baseball 4 will be the next title to launch on Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC through EA Play and launch on the service on January 11th.

Super Mega Baseball 4 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play, so grab your glove and your bat. It’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game. Hit, pitch, throw, and slide into home plate with the series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth.

We Happy Few – January 11th

Super Mega Baseball 4 isn’t the only title that will launch on January 11th. We Happy Few is also coming to Game Pass on that date and will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Making a return to the Game Pass library! From Compulsion Games, set in a drug-fueled, retro futuristic city in an alternative 1960s England, We Happy Few is an action adventure game in which you hide, fight, and conform your way out of a delusional Joy-obsessed world.

Resident Evil 2 – January 16th

On January 16th, Resident Evil 2 will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Revisit the critically acclaimed nightmare of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2 with new visuals, modern gameplay mechanics, and an over-the-shoulder perspective. Join rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak in Raccoon City that has turned its citizens into terrifying, flesh-eating zombies.

Those Who Remain – January 16th

Those Who Remain will be the last game debuting on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2024. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on January 16th.

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven first-person psychological-thriller.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass in January

With new games being added, there will also be games that we lose. The following games will removed from Xbox Game Pass in January 2024:

January 5:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

January 15:

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There are also three games getting DLC this month. Dead by Daylight is adding Chucky as a villain, Hello Neighbor 2 has a new Anniversary Update, and Sea of Thieves is debuting its tenth season. All three updates are available today.