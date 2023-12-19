Guns, drugs, and sweet electronic music in the ’80s? Sign me up. That seems to be what A24 is offering, anyway, in its upcoming love story that drops a couple in the middle of a criminal underworld. Of course, it’s a family thing.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, a new love story from director Rose Glass, best known for Saint Maud, Room 55, and Storm House. The new film, which stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian, tells the story of a woman who falls for a bodybuilder and the drama that unfolds with her criminal family.

You can check out the official trailer for Love Lives Bleeding below:

What is Love Lies Bleeding about?

Love Lies Bleeding tells the story of Lou, a gym manager who falls in love with Jackie, a bodybuilder. The two of them fall into Lou’s family drama as their criminal dealings threaten both their relationship and their lives.

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

This movie looks awesome. There’s something about killer electronic music set in an 80s background — not to mention that it includes Ed Harris with weird stringy hair. What more could you ask for, especially since it drops everyone into a criminal underworld in some backwater town in Las Vegas? I couldn’t ask for more here.

Love Lies Bleeding will premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.