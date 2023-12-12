Tubi is adding The Batman, Aquaman, and more from DC for free

Later this month, the DC Extended Universe will come to a close with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The brand new DC Universe will officially kick off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, but in the meantime, most of the DCEU will be free to stream on Tubi. On Tuesday, Tubi and Warner Bros. Discovery expanded their partnership by bringing a wide range of DC movies and shows to the ad-supported streaming service.

As of today, several classic DC titles are available to watch on-demand on Tubi. They include old movies like Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Superman: The Movie, and Superman II. You can also stream shows like Batwoman, Gotham, and Krypton.

Even more are on the way, starting with the ’90s ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman on December 31, 2023. Then, in 2024, some of the biggest DCEU movies will be available on-demand, including Aquaman, Black Adam, Birds of Prey, Green Lantern, Suicide Squad, The Batman, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

“The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We’re so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi’s highly engaged viewers.”

In addition to DC movies and shows, Tubi is also adding ten FAST channels from Warner Bros. TV. These are the new channels available starting today:

Warner Bros. TV Chasing Criminals – Follow along as police officers, survivors, and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes.

– Follow along as police officers, survivors, and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes. Warner Bros. TV Classic Cinema – Experience the silver screen at home with a collection of acclaimed films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond.

– Experience the silver screen at home with a collection of acclaimed films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. Warner Bros. TV Generation Drama – Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series.

– Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series. Warner Bros. TV In the Garage – Hop in the driver’s seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more.

– Hop in the driver’s seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more. Warner Bros. TV Living with Evil – Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it.

– Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it. Warner Bros. TV Nikita – Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.

– Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot. Warner Bros. TV On the Telly – A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond.

– A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond. Warner Bros. TV The FBI – In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI. Revisit the classic scripted series that took place inside the FBI.

– In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI. Revisit the classic scripted series that took place inside the FBI. Warner Bros. TV Travel & Adventure – Explore all things travel, from eats and treats to hotel makeovers and airport operations across the globe.

We’re still waiting for Warner Bros. Discovery to launch its own FAST service, but for now, the company is clearly satisfied with licensing content out to Tubi.