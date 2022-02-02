Tom Holland addresses rumors about the next Spider-Man trilogy

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t take long to become one of the most successful movies in history. In addition to having the biggest opening weekend ever for a December release, it has grossed over $1.7 billion internationally. That makes it the sixth biggest film ever, right behind Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As such, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to know what Marvel and Sony have cooked up next for the webhead. In a recent interview, Tom Holland attempted to clear up all the recent rumors that have been swirling around his future as Spider-Man in the MCU.

Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man return to the MCU?

In the months leading up to No Way Home’s release, it was unclear what the future held for Holland. Reports suggested No Way Home would be the last movie he was obligated to star in under his deal with Marvel. He may appear in another Avengers movie, but this could be the last Spider-Man solo flick starring Holland.

But then Fandango interviewed producer Amy Pascal days before the movie came out. She claimed a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies was already in the works:

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.

“Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners,” she added.

This seemingly came as a shock to Marvel, Sony, and even Tom Holland. It’s unclear if Pascal leaked information that was not meant to be public yet, or if she was simply mistaken. Either way, her answer made headlines, and now Holland is trying to clean up the mess.

Holland (sort of) clears up the confusion

Recently, Entertainment Weekly sat down with Holland to talk about his new movie Uncharted. During their conversation, EW asked Holland about the rumors. As expected, he downplayed the rumors, suggesting that nothing has been decided quite yet.

“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations,” Holland told EW. “We don’t know what the future looks like.”

He said that he’s confident Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman are “thinking of something” along with Amy Pascal, who produced every MCU Spider-Man movie to date, as well as Into the Spider-Verse.

“But at this moment I don’t know what that is,” Holland concluded.

Keep in mind that these are the same people that spent more than a year lying about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Everyone’s sworn to secrecy, and until Marvel is ready to talk about Spider-Man’s future, it won’t. In the meantime, you can see Tom Holland’s Uncharted in theaters starting on February 18th.