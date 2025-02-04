I need to confess something. Until recently, I’ve been on the fence about whether to keep paying for my Netflix subscription. I can’t point to any specific reason why, other than feeling like it’s been a while since anything good from the streaming giant has really excited or grabbed me, and I hate to keep paying for something just for the sake of it. But then — right on time! — I sat down and watched Mo, a heartfelt, two-season Netflix comedy series about the immigrant experience that not only offers a masterclass in storytelling. The show is so good, it basically slapped me upside the head for almost giving up on its streaming home.

Created by and starring stand-up comedian Mohammed Amer, Netflix’s Mo is one of those rare shows that sneaks up on you, grabs your heart, and refuses to let go.

The series, which is #7 in the US as of this writing, is a semi-autobiographical dramedy that blends humor, heartbreak, and cultural identity in a way that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. Unless you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t paid attention to the news cycle, a show like this one is also more timely than ever. What’s more, it’s also managed to achieve a feat you almost never see — both seasons of the series have perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 just hit Netflix a few days ago, which means I lucked out and got to binge the whole thing all at once without having to wait for new episodes.

Basically, Mo tells the story of a Palestinian refugee named Mo Najjar who navigates life in Houston while waiting endlessly for his family’s asylum request to be approved. As Netflix tells it, Najjar is “a Palestinian refugee kicking it around Houston as he attempts to secure asylum, all the while juggling a Catholic girlfriend his mom disapproves of, a trunk full of bootleg Yeezys, and shenanigans galore from his group of daffy friends.”

Farah Bsieso as Yusra in “Mo” on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

However, the show is also about so much more than that. It’s also about what it means to belong when the system constantly tells you that you don’t. It’s about carrying the weight of your family’s sacrifices while trying to carve out your own future. And it’s about finding joy, laughter, and resilience even in the most difficult circumstances. Said Amer, in a promotional interview with Netflix: “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans trying to be seen around the globe.”

In terms of what Season 2 features, Mo was stranded across the border in Mexico the last time we saw him in Season 1. He’s desperate to return to Houston in time for his family’s asylum hearing, but his journey home is just the start of his troubles. There’s also a new guy in town angling to steal both Mo’s falafel taco recipe and his longtime love Maria, Mo’s fiercely independent girlfriend played by Teresa Ruiz.

What makes Mo such a great Netflix series that I know I won’t be forgetting anytime soon is its honesty. Between balancing multiple jobs, dealing with the trauma of displacement, and clinging to hope in a broken immigration system, Mo’s struggles are heartbreakingly real. Yet, the show never drowns in despair. Instead, it finds light in the darkness, often through hilarious and absurd moments that only someone with Amer’s experience could bring to life. It’s a love letter to resilience, and I’m so happy this show exists. It’s certainly been a while since I’ve said something like that about a Netflix series.