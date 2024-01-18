Whenever I’m struggling to decide what to watch, I usually gravitate toward Peacock and throw on any given episode of The Office. I don’t rewatch shows or movies often, but The Office is the ultimate comfortable food TV. The show’s Peacock exclusivity is not ideal, but it’s made far more tolerable by the existence of Superfan Episodes, which are extended cuts of entire seasons with deleted scenes stitched in. Peacock has been drip-feeding us these episodes for years, and this week, we’re finally getting The Office: Superfan Episodes for season 7.

Peacock will debut all 26 Superfan Episodes for The Office season 7 next Monday, January 22. As Peacock reminds us, this was the final season to feature Steve Carell as Michael Scott. The lovable boss of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch takes his final bow in “Goodbye, Michael,” the season’s 22nd episode. That’s where I usually end my rewatches, so I’m thrilled that extended cuts of the entire Michael Scott era will now be streaming.

That said, this season does contain plenty of standout episodes, including “Andy’s Play,” “The Sting,” “Threat Level Midnight,” and “Garage Sale.” Want a sneak peek? Here’s a never-before-seen clip from “Costume Contest” featuring some incredible acting:

It’s been about a year since Peacock uploaded The Office season 6 Superfan Episodes, so we might be waiting a while for season 8. That’s one way to keep Office fans from unsubscribing, but to Peacock’s credit, it’s working on me so far.

If you’re looking for anything other than The Office to watch on Peacock, the Ted prequel series started streaming on January 11 and has been getting some solid buzz.