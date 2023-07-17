The new trailer for The Creator wants you to choose between humanity and AI

John David Washington has to choose between the human race or artificial intelligence in the new trailer for The Creator.

Today, 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for The Creator, the upcoming science fiction film from Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the 2014 Godzilla film. The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney.

Check out the first official trailer for The Creator on YouTube below:

What will The Creator be about?

As 20th Century Studios describes the film in its synopsis, The Creator is a film about choosing between what we think of as humanity and what it might actually be.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

I’m excited about this one. It gives me District 9 vibes, a movie that a lot of people did not enjoy, but I really did. It also, for someone reason, reminds me of Battle Los Angeles, another underrated futuristic war film. With credits like Rogue One and Godzilla, Edwards has the cops to pull off a science fiction action epic. Our own Andy Meek tends to agree, arguing that it might be the first great movie of the new AI era.

The Creator will be released worldwide in theaters on September 29, 2023. It’s currently unclear when it will hit streaming services, but in today’s world, it’ll likely be on there before the end of the year. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.