The Mandalorian season 4 hinted at by one of the show’s stars

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 30th, 2024 7:36PM EST
Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian.
Image: Lucasfilm

Earlier this month, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the next Star Wars movie to hit theaters. Presumably, the film will take place after The Mandalorian season 3, but even that remains a mystery. Disney’s announcement also called the future of the streaming series into question, but during a recent podcast appearance, one of the stars of The Mandalorian seemed to suggest that season 4 is still in the cards.

In the latest episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Katee Sackhoff — both the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels as well as the live-action character — said offhandedly that the next season of The Mandalorian hasn’t started filming yet.

Here was her response when asked if she was in the middle of filming prior to the strikes:

No, oddly enough. We finished this last season last April, like over a year ago. And then the next season of Mando hasn’t started yet.

As noted by Screen Rant, this is the first time that anyone connected to the show has alluded to the fourth season in months. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau did reveal in an interview in February 2023 that he had already written season 4, but nearly a year later, Disney has yet to officially greenlight any future seasons of the show.

Ironically, Rosenbaum immediately presses Sackhoff for information about the new season, but she tells him that she’s “so good at not giving away spoilers at this point.” Neither of them seem to realize that she might have already spoiled the existence of season 4.

In the end, we still don’t know whether or not there will be future seasons of The Mandalorian. That said, the series has been an enormous success for a franchise that was headed in the wrong direction (even if the third season was a bit of a mess).

