The iconic Richmond townhouse from Ted Lasso is on the market for £4.5 million

How much of a Ted Lasso fan are you? If you loved the iconic Apple TV+ show, you would be eager to know that one of the most iconic and luxurious houses from the TV show has been listed for sale. The townhouse located on Richmond Green is listed at £4.5 million — or about $5,299,000 — and it’s one of the most iconic locations from the series.

Just around the corner from Mae’s The Princess Head pub, you can find this luxurious Ted Lasso house on sale. Property agent Peter Norgrove highlights this 3,698 square-foot townhome: “A fabulous example of Georgian architecture and craftsmanship in an incredible setting overlooking Richmond Green, a delightful village Green immortalized as Henry VII’s former jousting ground and the principal setting for the inimitable Ted Lasso.”

The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three living rooms along with a formal dining room, reception room, and TV room. There’s also a garden, of course. Although Richmond residents might have controversial opinions on Ted Lasso, it’s impossible not to mention the popularity the show brought to the city.

We even tried to see if Ted Lasso was at home. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

In November 2022, I went with a few friends to London, and, of course, we also visited Richmond for the afternoon. This house is also very close to where coach Ted Lasso used to live while coaching Richmond F.C.

That said, if you have around $5.3 million to spare, you can get this exquisite Grade II Listed Georgian home. According to the listing, this house offers “fabulous fireplaces, ceiling cornice, operational box window shutters, wide exposed floorboards, an elegant staircase, and a most welcoming paneled hallway.”

Still, if you’re not going to buy the house, you should still visit Richmond and have a pint over Mae’s pub. They might even let you take a photo with a Richmond F.C. scarf.

Thanks, lhom, for the tip!