The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s entire plot leaked

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, bringing MCU fans a joyous conclusion to Phase 4. But if you want to find out what happens in the Guardians Holiday Special right now, you should know the entire plot has already leaked online.

As always, we can’t guarantee the leak that we’re about to share is accurate. But the entire Wakanda Forever plot leaked from the same source. And it turned out to be right on the money. Therefore, you should expect big spoilers below.

Unlike Wakanda Forever, Guardians Holiday Special has much lower stakes. The really big Guardians story drops next May when Vol. 3 hits theaters. We already know from the trailer what the gist of the story will be. The Guardians want to surprise Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) by bringing him Kevin Bacon (Kevin Bacon) from Earth. Even if that means kidnapping the actor.

The Guardians Holiday Special plot leak tells exactly that story. But before we get into it, we’ll tell you where it’s coming from. The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit posted it online on Wednesday morning, saying it’s from “trusted sources.”

We won’t recount what happens in a play-by-play fashion, as you can read the full Guardians Holiday Special plot leak at the end of this post. But we’ll highlight some of the exciting reveals in this mini Disney Plus movie, because there’s at least one massive revelation that will have a significant impact on the future of the MCU.

Why is Gamora?

The reason the Guardians want to give Quill a perfect Christmas has to do with Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Star-Lord is still depressed after losing her in Infinity War and Endgame. And, after having bought Knowhere from the Collector, the Guardians want to get Kevin Bacon from Earth for Quill to cheer him up.

Unfortunately for fans who might expect a Gamora surprise from the Guardians Holiday Special, there isn’t one. There is no credit scene showing the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character reuniting with Quill. But she will appear in Guardians 3.

The great cameos and Easter eggs in Guardians Holiday Special

Kevin Bacon isn’t the only fantastic cameo in the sequel. The plot leak says we’ll see flashbacks in Guardians Holiday Special that will show Yondu (Michael Rooker) interacting with Peter around Christmas. These will be heartbreaking scenes, showing Yondu’s love for Peter since he was a kid. Yondu died in the MCU’s primary reality, which will make these scenes so emotional.

On top of that, we’ll meet Cosmo the space dog in the Guardians Holiday Special, complete with her telekinetic powers.

There’s also a great Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) Easter egg that MCU fans will absolutely love. If this Guardians Holiday Special plot leak is accurate, Nebula (Karen Gillan) will find a way to gift Bucky’s arm to Rocket (Bradley Cooper). The “rabbit” did promise Bucky that he’ll get his arm, and this will be a hilarious way to make it happen.

The big reveal in Guardians Holiday Special

The stakes of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are a lot lower than other Phase 4 titles or the MCU’s other Christmas adventure, Hawkeye. But there is one fantastic reveal in the mini-movie that will influence future events involving the Guardians.

We learn early in the movie that Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is actually Peter’s half-sister. Ego was her father, but she’s reluctant to tell Quill about it, afraid that he’ll see her as the daughter of the man who killed his mom. The secret is out by the end of Guardians Holiday Special. And Peter will be thrilled to hear he has a sibling. Peter tells her this is the greatest Christmas gift he could ever get.

The Guardians Holiday Special credits scene

As we’ve established, the Guardians Holiday Special credits scene doesn’t drop any big reveal. And there’s no teaser for Guardians 3. It’s just the Guardians being the Guardians and possibly breaking the fourth wall:

End credit scene: Rocket and Cosmo decorate Groot as a Christmas tree, with his arms outstretched. He drops his arms and the decorations as Rocket cries, “Come on, Groot!” Cosmo says, “Groot ruined Christmas again!” in her thick Soviet accent. Rocket then says, “Now we gotta have another special,” as they all look at the camera. End of special.

With that in mind, you can read the full Guardians Holiday Special plot leak below while you wait for Friday’s Disney Plus release.

