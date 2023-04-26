The Flash trailer 2 is out, and I can’t believe I want to see this movie

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Flash is coming out on June 16th, and the film’s second trailer that Warner Bros. just released makes me want to see this movie. In theaters. When it launches.

I wasn’t expecting to have any desire at all to see this Flash movie. But the new trailer, complete with all the Batman action, has me excited. Before I tell you all about The Flash trailer 2, you should know that some spoilers might follow below.

The main reason I wasn’t even remotely interested in The Flash concerns the quality of the overall DCEU storyline. Sure, The Flash could be a good movie, but the extended universe around it has been extremely disappointing. Plus, it has all now been canceled, so what’s the point?

I will say, however, that I’m cautiously excited to see James Gunn and Peter Safran take the reins of the DCEU and try to create something similar to Marvel’s MCU.

The duo essentially fired almost everybody from the DCEU. And Gunn and Safran are charting a brand new course that will have little, if anything, to do with the old DCEU. One reason to be excited about The Flash is that it’s the perfect movie to kill off the Snyder DCEU before moving forward.

Michael Keaton’s Batman ready to “get nuts” in The Flash trailer 2. Image source: Warner Bros.

The second reason I was apprehensive about The Flash concerns the lead actor. Ezra Miller’s off-screen controversies made me want to see them play Barry Allen in The Flash even less.

They might be a great actor, and I did enjoy Miller’s Flash in previous DCEU movies. But their off-screen behavior has been offputting, to say the least. Plus, I’m not that much of a Flash fan to begin with.

Batman, on the other hand, is another story entirely. And The Flash trailer 2 gives us lots and lots of Batmen, to the point where it makes me think this is a Batman movie. We have two Bruce Wayne versions in the film: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. The former is especially exciting, as the actor hasn’t returned to the role since the early ’90s. And Keaton’s Batman always was a fan-favorite.

The new trailer gives us an older Wayne, but the vigilante is as determined as ever. And Keaton looks good playing the part. Add all the bat toys, and The Flash does look like an exciting Batman adventure.

The other Batman (Ben Affleck) in Warner’s The Flash movie. Image source: Warner Bros.

The truth is, however, this isn’t a Batman story. Batman is only there to help the two Flash variants and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl fix the multiverse. Michael Shannon’s General Zod might seem like the villain of the story, attacking a version of Earth that lacks a Superman. But the trailer might be misleading us. The real villain might be someone else who is hiding in plain sight.

The new trailer does the story more justice than the Super Bowl Flash clip Warner released a few months ago. Barry Allen is the reason the universe is in disarray, and the two variants of the young superhero will have some tough choices to make. Changing the past is apparently possible, but it’ll have massive consequences.

With all that in mind, you can watch The Flash trailer 2 below and then decide whether you’ll hit the theaters for this one. “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!”