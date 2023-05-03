The first trailer for Dune: Part Two introduces Florence Pugh and Austin Butler

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The first official trailer for Dune: Part Two is here, and — as anticipated — it is star-studded.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for Dune: Part Two, the upcoming sequel to the first film, which was released back in 2021. The film is once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners, and Sicario. It stars basically everyone in Hollywood, but to give you a taste: Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken.

The first trailer for Dune: Part Two reintroduces some of the most pivotal characters from the first film and also gives us a first look at some of the new characters we’ll be seeing in the second installment. See for yourself in the official trailer below:

What will Dune: Part Two be about?

The film, which is once again based on the science fiction novels by Frank Herbert, continues to follow the story of Paul Atreides, who is played by Timothée Chalamet:

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

I saw the first film, and while it was incredibly long, it was also incredibly good. I’m personally looking forward to heading back to the theater for the second installment.

Dune: Part Two will premiere worldwide in theaters on November 3, 2023.