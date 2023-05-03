The first trailer for Gran Turismo is here and it loves making fun of gamers

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Love Gran Turismo, the video game? You might not like the trailer for the new film coming out soon.

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for Gran Turismo, the upcoming racing film that is not so loosely connected to the Gran Turismo gaming franchise on the PlayStation. The film is directed by Neil Blomkamp, best known for District 9, Chappie, and Elysium. It stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Archie Madekwe (See), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Geri Halliwell Horner (Spice World), and Djimon Hounsou (Never Back Down).

While the trailer may technically show off a group of gamers getting the opportunity to race the real cars, the trailer loves to take plenty of time to make fun of them — and basically all gamers. See for yourself in the official trailer below:

What is Gran Turismo about?

The film, which heavily ties in the PlayStation Studios video game, is based on a true story of a gamer who actually went from playing the game to professional racing.

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

I’m honestly interested to see how Gran Turismo does. With the insane success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, which has surpassed $1 billion at the box office, we seem to be heading into a new phase of video game movie and TV show adaptions. Just watch The Last of Us on HBO Max if you haven’t already.

Gran Turismo will premiere worldwide in theaters in August.