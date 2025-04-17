The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer marks Earth for death

A new group of heroes is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they just so happen to be Marvel’s first superhero team. On Thursday, Marvel Studios revealed the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving us a closer look at the First Family and the intergalactic enemy threatening their home planet.

After acquiring powers during a space mission gone wrong, astronauts Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) become the protectors of Earth. But they are going to face their most daunting challenge yet when the space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), mark their planet for death.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps also features Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Marvel is still holding some cards close to the chest, but it seems clear that this is not the same Earth we’ve spent most of our time with in the MCU. We suspect that Marvel will begin to set up the “endgame” that is Secret Wars in this adventure.

Furthermore, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will likely make his debut at some point in this movie. In the comics, Doctor Doom is Reed Richards’s arch-nemesis. It only makes sense that the two of them get a chance to meet before the crossovers begin.

This will be the third and final Marvel Studios movie of 2025. Up next is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the beginning of the end of the Multiverse Saga.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.