February is shaping up to be a massive month for streaming, with some of the biggest TV shows of the year set to debut new episodes across multiple platforms. From the highly anticipated return of The White Lotus on HBO to the action-packed next chapter of Reacher on Prime Video, there’s something for everyone — whether you’re into crime thrillers, prestige drama, or high-stakes martial arts rivalries.

Among the biggest streaming highlights of the month, Netflix is bringing back fan favorites like Cobra Kai and launching intriguing new series like Zero Day, while Apple TV+ has lined up an exciting original film, The Gorge, that looks pretty great (and it’s got Anya Taylor-Joy, who you can never get too much of!). Meanwhile, 1923 returns to Paramount+ with more of Taylor Sheridan’s signature storytelling, and Hulu is making waves with Paradise (which has quickly become my favorite new show of 2025).

Here’s a closer look at the seven biggest streaming releases of February that all deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 3 (Feb. 13, Netflix). A fan-favorite Netflix series finally comes to a glorious end. Explains the streamer about Cobra Kai‘s finale event: “After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

The Gorge (Feb. 14, Apple TV+). Landing on Feb. 14, The Gorge is a feature film starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two elite operatives caught in a high-stakes mission. Their assignment is to guard opposite sides of a massive, mysterious gorge — until an unseen force lurking below forces them to work together. Directed by Scott Derrickson, who also directed Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

The White Lotus: Season 3 (Feb. 16, HBO/Max). Shocking plot twists are a big part of what makes The White Lotus such a fan favorite, so it should come as no surprise that HBO is keeping the details for this one mostly under wraps. The logline for the new season: “The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

Reacher: Season 3 (Feb. 20, Prime Video). Adapted from Persuader, the seventh book in the popular Reacher series from author Lee Child, the new season of Prime Video’s action-thriller finds Reacher setting out to infiltrate a powerful crime syndicate to rescue a missing federal agent. Eventually, Reacher finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes operation where his investigative skills, physical prowess, and unyielding moral code are tested like never before.

Zero Day (Feb. 20, Netflix). Created by former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman — a prolific Netflix creator whose work for the streamer has included Griselda, The Watcher, Narcos, and Narcos: Mexico, this series stars Robert De Niro in his first TV role, which will see him play a US president leading the investigation into a nationwide cyberattack.

1923: Season 2 (Feb. 21, Paramount+). According to Paramount+, the new season of this Yellowstone prequel series is set during a cruel winter that “brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Paradise (now streaming, Hulu). Finally, I’m cheating a little here since Hulu’s Paradise actually debuted on the final Sunday of January. I suspect that many viewers, however, are just getting around to the show this month, and it’s gotten so much buzz that I think it’s worth including here — especially since new episodes are dropping throughout the month.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, it is super hard to talk about this show without spoiling its big reveal in Episode 1. Sterling K. Brown plays a Secret Service agent guarding the president. There’s a murder. And then things veer off completely into left field from there. It’s like if 24 all of a sudden transformed into Lost.