T-Mobile subscribers can get Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets for $4

We are now just hours away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel fans have been waiting all year for this moment, and on Thursday, they will finally learn everything there is to know about the multiverse. But unlike Black Widow, the new Spider-Man won’t be streaming on release day. If you want to see it, you will have to buy a ticket. Tickets aren’t cheap though, especially in big cities, and you might be looking to save up for the holidays. But what if you could snag a ticket for just $4? That’s what T-Mobile and Atom are offering for No Way Home as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

T-Mobile offers cheap No Way Home tickets

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber, the first step is to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the App Store or Google Play. It’s free, and it gives you access to a bunch of free stuff.

Once you have the app on your phone, create or log in to your T-Mobile account. Check the available freebies under the home tab. You should see the following freebies in the app this Tuesday:

$4 Atom Movie Ticket to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Wendy’s Restaurant: Any Breakfast Sandwich

1-Month Marvel Unlimited Subscription

Click on ‘Save’ next to the offers you want to take advantage of, then head to the ‘My Stuff’ tab. From there, you’ll be able to redeem the offer to buy your $4 ticket through Atom. Seating might be hard to come by, but it’s going to be hard to beat a $4 seat if you can find one.

We actually had the chance to see the movie earlier this week at a press screening. Here is an excerpt from our spoiler-free review of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

It would be a big understatement to say that No Way Home shatters the fourth wall. Those frequently make for some of the movie’s best, funniest, and most exciting moments. They also threaten to throw off the delicate balance of what is in many ways one of Marvel’s darkest stories. Even with Endgame in the rearview, there are moments in this movie that will leave audiences devastated. Of course, Marvel has a knack for knowing when to knock you down and when to pick you up again. Most times, No Way Home strikes that balance well. Others, not so much, and I could see the spell breaking for less-than-diehard fans. You really have to buy in to franchise-spanning fiction for it all to land.

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally comes to theaters on December 17th, 2021. Early screenings begin on Thursday afternoon, so get your tickets soon to avoid being spoiled.