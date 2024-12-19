Superman trailer brings James Gunn’s new DC Universe to life

Close to two years after Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, we’re getting our first look at the movie that will kick off their new cinematic universe. In the teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, we not only meet David Corenswet’s Clark Kent, but we are also introduced to a host of other heroes and villains that will continue to play a role in future installments of the DC Universe.

“In his signature style,” reads the synopsis of the comic book movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, “James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

The trailer starts with Superman lying in the snow, blood pouring from his mouth. We then get a glimpse of Clark Kent trying to fit in as a human, clocking into work at the Daily Planet, and even attracting the attention of Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan).

Then the trailer really kicks into high gear, flashing through a montage of scenes from the movie while showing off the many DC characters that will make their debut in Superman. We get to see Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and, most shockingly, Krypto the Superdog.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If there’s one thing that the trailer makes clear, it’s that Gunn and Safran’s DCU will have a very different tone than the DC Extended Universe. It’s bright, colorful, and more than a little bit ridiculous — none of which would describe the last decade of DC movies.

Superman hits theaters and formally kicks off the DCU on July 11, 2025.