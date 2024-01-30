Guy Ritchie has been on a tear lately. In just the last four years, he released The Covenant, Wrath of Man, and The Gentleman. Now, he’s looking to move on from being a gentleman to being ungentlemanly — and he’s got Superman and Jack Reacher to help out.

Today, Lionsgate released the official trailer for The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The action comedy film, which brings Superman (Henry Cavill) and Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) together to kill Nazis, will premiere in theaters on April 19th.

You can check out the official trailer for The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare on YouTube below:

What is The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare about?

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on the book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis and tells the story of “the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII.”

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

In addition to Cavill and Ritchson, the film will also star Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Gil Kenan, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes. It is written by Guy Ritchie, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, and Arash Amel Reitman. Guy Ritchie also directs.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare will premiere in theaters on April 19th. If you want to watch the film when it inevitably comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.