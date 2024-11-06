Click to Skip Ad
Stranger Things season 5 is officially hitting Netflix in 2025

Published Nov 6th, 2024
The cast of Stranger Things.
Image: Netflix

Good news and bad news, Stranger Things fans. The good news is that Netflix shared a major update about the sci-fi show’s fifth and final season. The bad news is that its upcoming season still doesn’t have a firm release date, even after all this time.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things 5 is premiering at some point in 2025, which will be three years after its fourth season debuted. Netflix split Stranger Things 4 split into two volumes, with the first being released on May 27, 2022, and the second releasing on July 1, 2022. It’s safe to assume Netflix will split the fifth season up as well.

Netflix also took the opportunity to share the titles for all eight episodes of season 5:

  • Episode 1: “The Crawl”
  • Episode 2: “The Vanishing of …” [In a video shared on social media, Netflix blurred out the final word of this episode title, as it appears to be a spoiler.]
  • Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”
  • Episode 4: “Sorcerer”
  • Episode 5: “Shock Jock”
  • Episode 6: “Escape from Camazotz”
  • Episode 7: “The Bridge”
  • Episode 8: “The Rightside Up”

There is not much we can take away from these titles, although it’s worth noting that Camazotz is a mythological Mayan bat spirit which serves the lords of the underworld. So, we might know what at least one of the villains will be this season.

The Tudum blog also has a comprehensive post covering everything Netflix has revealed about the new season so far. The streamer hasn’t said much about the plot, but we do know that the new cast members will include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton. We also know that all of the survivors from previous seasons will return.

Stranger Things season 5 will make its long-awaited Netflix debut in 2025.

