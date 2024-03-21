Star Wars marathon: All 9 Skywalker Saga movies are coming back to theaters

Clear your schedules for May 4th, Star Wars fans. On Thursday, Lucasfilm announced that it will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace by bringing all nine movies of the Skywalker Saga back to theaters on Star Wars Day.

Back on February 10, Lucasfilm revealed that The Phantom Menace would return to theaters to mark the film’s 25th anniversary. Apparently, re-releasing just one movie wasn’t enough, so now the entire saga is coming back to the silver screen.

If you choose to participate in the marathon, you will see Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order.

There are a few surprises in store for attendees as well. Lucasfilm included an exclusive look at the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte as part of all The Phantom Menace screenings. Also, anyone who attends a screening will get a limited edition poster.

If you’re interested in seeing every Star Wars movie in theaters once again or maybe for the first time, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Between this and the impending re-release of the Spider-Man movies, nostalgic fans are going to have plenty of reasons to head to the theater this summer. While I was not the biggest fan of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, they are certainly more fun to watch on a big screen. If I were ever going to rewatch the prequels or the sequels, this would be the way to do it.