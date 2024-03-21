Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Argylle Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment Movies

Star Wars marathon: All 9 Skywalker Saga movies are coming back to theaters

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 21st, 2024 5:09PM EDT
All 9 Skywalker Saga movies are back in theaters.
Image: Lucasfilm

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Clear your schedules for May 4th, Star Wars fans. On Thursday, Lucasfilm announced that it will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace by bringing all nine movies of the Skywalker Saga back to theaters on Star Wars Day.

Back on February 10, Lucasfilm revealed that The Phantom Menace would return to theaters to mark the film’s 25th anniversary. Apparently, re-releasing just one movie wasn’t enough, so now the entire saga is coming back to the silver screen.

If you choose to participate in the marathon, you will see Star Wars: The Phantom MenaceStar Wars: Attack of the ClonesStar Wars: Revenge of the SithStar Wars: A New HopeStar Wars: The Empire Strikes BackStar Wars: Return of the JediStar Wars: The Force AwakensStar Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order.

There are a few surprises in store for attendees as well. Lucasfilm included an exclusive look at the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte as part of all The Phantom Menace screenings. Also, anyone who attends a screening will get a limited edition poster.

If you’re interested in seeing every Star Wars movie in theaters once again or maybe for the first time, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Between this and the impending re-release of the Spider-Man movies, nostalgic fans are going to have plenty of reasons to head to the theater this summer. While I was not the biggest fan of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, they are certainly more fun to watch on a big screen. If I were ever going to rewatch the prequels or the sequels, this would be the way to do it.

Don’t Miss: Star Wars release dates: Every announced movie and TV show

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News