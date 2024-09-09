Shang-Chi director returns to the MCU to direct Spider-Man 4

Marvel fans have been awaiting news about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU ever since No Way Home hit theaters way back in December 2021. Marvel Studios and Sony have had almost nothing to say about the inevitable continuation of the franchise in recent months, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie finally has a director.

According to THR, Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in talks with Marvel to direct Spider-Man 4. Cretton previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also co-created the upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+.

The three latest live-action Spider-Man movies were all directed by Jon Watts, who took a break from the MCU to direct Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs. Cretton will get a chance to bring a fresh perspective to the character, although Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) are once again writing the script. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce alongside Amy Pascal.

We have no idea what the movie will look like, but after No Way Home, we’re primed for a more street-level Spider-Man story. No one remembers that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, so we can’t imagine any larger-than-life villains will be hunting him down.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, the movie is reportedly set to begin shooting early next year, which would likely put it on track to premiere at some point in 2026. That will be right around the time that the Multiverse Saga enters its own endgame, with the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday that May. Would a lower-stakes Spidey story really make sense, given the timing?

This also might have an impact on the Shang-Chi sequel. Cretton was presumably set to direct Shang-Chi 2 as well, but taking over as the director of Spider-Man 4 might take priority. Cretton is also attached to a live-action Naruto movie, and the previously mentioned Wonder Man show. He’s going to be very busy over the next few years.