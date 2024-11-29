Severance podcast hosted by Adam Scott and Ben Stiller launching in January

Fans of the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Severance have been begging for more ever since the first season ended on April 8, 2022. The second season finally premieres early next year, but that’s not all that Apple has in store for the world of Lumon Industries. According to Variety, an official Severance companion podcast hosted by star Adam Scott and director Ben Stiller will launch a week before the new season hits Apple TV+ in January.

The two premiere episodes of The Severance Podcast With Ben Stiller and Adam Scott will be available starting on January 7, 2025. More episodes covering the first season will be released every weekday through January 16. The focus will then shift to the second season on January 17, with new episodes launching every Friday as Severance season 2 airs.

Stiller and Scott host every episode, but they will be joined by guests every time. Those guests will include Severance’s creator Dan Erickson, executive producer Jackie Cohn, and stars Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower. Famous fans of the show will make appearances as well, such as The Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

“We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show. While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should do a podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show,” Stiller and Scott said in a joint statement. “We’re happy not to be working with Lumon Industries on this podcast and instead to be bringing it to the world with Audacy Podcasts, who would never send us to the break room.”

Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios — which is also responsible for the Succession, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon companion podcasts — will produce the show.

“We’re huge fans of ‘Severance’ and of what Ben and Adam have created with this wholly original and thought-provoking series, and couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them to go behind-the-scenes and into the world of Lumon,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman, EVP of Audacy Podcasts. “‘The Severance Podcast’ is a rich addition to the Audacy Podcasts slate and offers stellar content for listeners and exciting opportunities for clients.”