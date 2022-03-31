Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.

That new streamer is ViX, which promises a ton of free Spanish entertainment — live, and on-demand. From news to novelas, soccer matches, comedies, Hollywood movies, and much more. And the best part: There’s no credit card or subscription required if you’re enjoying it on Roku hardware.

ViX on Roku TVs

The Spanish-language media and content company TelevisaUnivision Inc. announced the launch of the global ViX streaming service, which happened on March 31. It’s available to enjoy on Roku TVs in both the US as well as Latin America. As part of the agreement, Roku is also giving its remote controls a dedicated ViX shortcut button in Latin America.

“Roku has been a great partner of our streaming products, and we are pleased to expand our relationship to the new ViX, the world’s largest Spanish-language streaming service, bringing 40,000 hours of a broad range of entertainment, sports, and news content in one streaming destination for Spanish speakers,” Adam Waltuch, Senior Vice President of Streaming Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision, said in a news release.

“With this new distribution agreement, we are bringing ViX to a massive audience and working with a market leader across the entire region.”

How much does Roku cost a month?

In the US, the ViX AVOD channel is available on the Roku Channel Store. Noting that the channel free also brings up an important point about Roku. There’s no subscription involved from the outset to get Roku content. The only time you’ll pay is if you want to subscribe to a channel or service within Roku, or to pay a one-time fee to obtain some particular content.

The ViX service is one example of the free content available herein. “We are excited to welcome the new ViX channel to the Roku platform in the U.S. and Latin America and bring this unmatched Spanish-speaking library of content into the homes of millions of Roku users,” Adriana Naves, Head of Content Distribution for Latin America at Roku, said as part of the ViX announcement.

“By adding the ViX shortcut button on our Roku remote controls in Latin America, we will make it even easier for Roku users to access all the great Spanish-speaking programming offered on ViX.”

New Roku Channel TV shows and movies in April 2022

Besides ViX content, meanwhile, what else is out there for Roku users to enjoy? In terms of what else to watch on Roku TVs, we’ve previously noted the company’s greater investment in original content. Such as a new Roku comedy series, SLIP, that’s going into production in April and which stars Zoe Lister-Jones.

Below, you’ll also find a list of the additional movies and TV shows that are coming to The Roku Channel in April.

Movies:

A Civil Nation

Bride Wars (2009)

Country Strong

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

Cruel Intentions

Duece Bigalow: European Gigolo

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Jennifer’s Body

Mosley (Exclusive — launches 4/22)

Mr. 3000

Risen

Robots (2005)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Searching (2018)

Something to Talk About

The Bank Job

The Bodyguard

The End of Us (Exclusive)

The Nut Job

The Shining

The Spy Who Dumped Me

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

TV Series: