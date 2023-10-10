Click to Skip Ad
Roku saves The Spiderwick Chronicles after it was canceled by Disney+

Oct 10th, 2023
Back in August, amidst the content purge initiated by returning Disney CEO Bob Iger, a show based on the popular children’s book series The Spiderwick Chronicles was canceled, despite having already been filmed. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television announced that they would shop the show to other networks and streamers, and this week, they finally found a buyer. The Spiderwick Chronicles will debut on The Roku Channel next year.

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace children — Mallory, Simon, and Jared — after they move into their family’s ancestral home at the Spiderwick Estate and discover a secret, magical world of mythical creatures that exists all around them.

Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) executive produces the show with Kat Coiro (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), who also directed the first two episodes. The series stars Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon, Lyon Daniels as Jared, Mychala Lee as Mallory, Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack, and Christian Slater as Mulgarath.

Why Disney opted to discard this series but keep Percy Jackson and the Olympians (also based on a wildly popular book series) is a mystery, but Disney’s loss might be Roku’s gain. Much more importantly, it’s clearly a win for the viewers, as The Roku Channel is free. You won’t have to pay a subscription fee to watch The Spiderwick Chronicles now.

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

Slowly but surely, Roku is building up an eclectic library of originals. The Spiderwick Chronicles will join the likes of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Great American Baking Show, Martha Cooks, Emeril Tailgates, The Marriage Pact, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

