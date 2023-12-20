Roku reveals 2023 Year In Review with top-searched movies and TV shows

Roku is the latest company to reveal its 2023 Year in Review. This time, the platform shares the year’s top-searched movies and TV shows. Interestingly, Roku says people conducted more than 1.2 billion searches in the US, a nearly 50% increase from 2022.
As the company looks back at 2023 in Review, Roku says users will be able to stream fan favorites and more via its upcoming New Year’s Central experience, which will also feature interactive trivia, sweepstakes, DooDash deals, and a special Roku city countdown clock set for 2024.
That said, these are the most searched movies, series, actors, and actresses on the platform in 2023 – and some comments of mine:
Top Searched Movies
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- M3GAN
- The Little Mermaid
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Twilight
Comment: I love how people still search for Twilight. If this isn’t one of the best movies ever made, I don’t know what you’re watching.
Top Searched Series
- Yellowstone
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- PAW Patrol
- South Park
- Bluey
- The Simpsons
- The Chosen
- Gunsmoke
- Young Sheldon
- Peppa Pig
Comment: I’m probably out of this world, as I haven’t watched any of these shows in 2023. Am I the problem, Roku?
Top Searched Actors
- Adam Sandler
- John Wayne
- Tom Hanks
- Denzel Washington
- Clint Eastwood
- Jason Statham
- Nicolas Cage
- Kevin Hart
- Dwayne Johnson
- Tom Cruise
Comment: I hope people search for Dwayne Johnson because they want to watch Moana. That said, I still cry when I think about Tom Hank’s A Man Called Otto movie.
Top Searched Actresses
- Melissa McCarthy
- Sandra Bullock
- Julia Roberts
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jenna Ortega
- Doris Day
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jennifer Aniston
- Reese Witherspoon
- Anne Hathaway
Comment: I hope people didn’t search for Julia Roberts to watch her latest Leave the World Behind movie. I’m sorry, it’s so bad.
Wrap up
This is Roku’s Year in Review. While the company has added a lot to its platform this year, several new features are coming in the future to improve everyone’s watching experience, including new hubs, refinements, and sections.