Roku reveals 2023 Year In Review with top-searched movies and TV shows

Roku is the latest company to reveal its 2023 Year in Review. This time, the platform shares the year’s top-searched movies and TV shows. Interestingly, Roku says people conducted more than 1.2 billion searches in the US, a nearly 50% increase from 2022.

As the company looks back at 2023 in Review, Roku says users will be able to stream fan favorites and more via its upcoming New Year’s Central experience, which will also feature interactive trivia, sweepstakes, DooDash deals, and a special Roku city countdown clock set for 2024.

That said, these are the most searched movies, series, actors, and actresses on the platform in 2023 – and some comments of mine:

Top Searched Movies

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Avatar: The Way of Water M3GAN The Little Mermaid Top Gun: Maverick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Transformers: Rise of the Beasts The Secret Life of Pets Twilight

Comment: I love how people still search for Twilight. If this isn’t one of the best movies ever made, I don’t know what you’re watching.

Top Searched Series

Yellowstone SpongeBob SquarePants PAW Patrol South Park Bluey The Simpsons The Chosen Gunsmoke Young Sheldon Peppa Pig

Comment: I’m probably out of this world, as I haven’t watched any of these shows in 2023. Am I the problem, Roku?

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2.” Image source: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Top Searched Actors

Adam Sandler John Wayne Tom Hanks Denzel Washington Clint Eastwood Jason Statham Nicolas Cage Kevin Hart Dwayne Johnson Tom Cruise

Comment: I hope people search for Dwayne Johnson because they want to watch Moana. That said, I still cry when I think about Tom Hank’s A Man Called Otto movie.

Top Searched Actresses

Melissa McCarthy Sandra Bullock Julia Roberts Jennifer Lopez Jenna Ortega Doris Day Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon Anne Hathaway

Comment: I hope people didn’t search for Julia Roberts to watch her latest Leave the World Behind movie. I’m sorry, it’s so bad.

Wrap up

This is Roku’s Year in Review. While the company has added a lot to its platform this year, several new features are coming in the future to improve everyone’s watching experience, including new hubs, refinements, and sections.