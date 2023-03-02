Quantumania director reveals something crazy we never knew about Avengers: Endgame

One of the biggest problems with MCU Phase 4 is that the Avengers are surprisingly popular. Everybody knows what they did in Endgame in incredible detail. They’re adored by the general public, who cosplay as Avengers and attend silly Avengers musicals. Yet the Avengers hardly show up in any of the Phase 4 movies or TV shows. We’ve had to wait for Kevin Feige to tell us that the Avengers no longer exist after Endgame. But they’ll be assembled again soon.

Meanwhile, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is one of the few Avengers who embraces the general public. He appeared in interviews and wrote a book about the events in Endgame. A book that Marvel sells in real-life, and you can score it on Amazon. And we finally know why Ant-Man wrote that book, thanks to a mind-blowing reveal from Quantumania director Peyton Reed.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Feige’s revelation that the Avengers team does not exist anymore from the D23 Expo was disappointing. It was the kind of detail Marvel could have dropped in any of the movies and Disney Plus shows where the Avengers are revered. A single line would be enough to tell us not to expect the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to combat those threats.

Puzzlingly, however, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features a credits scene that indicates the Avengers are working together, implying the group of superheroes still exists.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoying life in Quantumania after his book success. Image source: Marvel Studios

Like Feige’s remarks, Reed’s reveal about Scott’s book could have been a line in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Have a character say that Scott has to thank the Avengers for telling him to write the book that made him famous. Because that’s apparently what happened.

Here’s what Reed told YouTube channel Bollywood Hungama:

As we see Scott at the beginning of Quantumania, he’s sort of looking to the past, he’s looking in the rear-view mirror a little bit. He’s actually written a book. He was chosen by the Avengers to write the official account of the battle against Thanos, and also to tell the story about how he became a hero.

Why did Ant-Man write the Avengers: Endgame book?

This might seem trivial about the MCU, but it’s incredibly important. For some reason, the Avengers wanted the story out. They wanted people to know in great detail how they fought Thanos (Josh Brolin), why there was no other way to beat the villain, and why the world had to suffer for five years before that victory.

It would be interesting to explore the Avengers conversations that must have taken place after the bittersweet Endgame finale. They must have come to the conclusion that the only way to control the story and have the general public on their side is to tell it themselves.

Screen from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Samuel Wilson (Anthony Mackie) looking at the Captain America shield, with a poster of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the background. Image source: Marvel Studios

Let’s not forget the Avengers might still have had to deal with the world’s governments for doing whatever it took to defeat Thanos. We already know from shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that the world isn’t in great shape despite the amazing win in Endgame.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever further explored that divide. And we might see more of that in Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order.

We’re already getting ahead of ourselves here. The point is that Marvel passed on the chance to have a Quantumania character tell us that Scott Lang is only famous because the Avengers made him write the book. There’s still time to fix it. Just like there’s time to explain the absence of the Avengers from the MCU since Endgame.