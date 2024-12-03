Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Cyber Week
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Pokemon TV is back in the best way possible

By
Published Dec 3rd, 2024 9:02AM EST
Pokemon TV is making a come back
Image: The Pokemon Company International

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Early this year, The Pokemon Company International announced that it would be phasing out the Pokemon TV app. It had been available for almost 14 years, and it let Pokemon fans watch episodes from the original saga, movies, and other titles from the series.

On April 1st, Pokemon shut down the service completely. At the time, the company stated that the app was sunset because they were exploring “other distribution platforms that make it even easier to access the ever-expanding library of Pokémon content.”

Fortunately, we now know the next step for the Pokemon TV app. According to Serebii, the app will return as an official YouTube Channel starting December 6th. Here’s the description of the channel:

Welcome to the official Pokémon TV YouTube channel, where you can explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu! Experience some of the most iconic moments from their adventure with our full episodes, live streams, compilations, and so much more!

The best thing about this Pokemon TV return is that The Pokemon Company International is offering a free alternative instead of a paid subscription, which is usually what happens when a free streaming option is shut down. That said, the full schedule and duration of uploads are still unclear. In a few days, we’ll likely get more answers.

Where to watch your favorite Pokemon episodes online

Image source: The Pokémon Company International

While you wait for the new Pokemon TV to come back, the Pokemon series and movies are available on different streaming services. Here’s the full breakdown:

Netflix

  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series
  • The Beginning (Season 1)
  • Journeys (Seasons 23-25)
  • Pokémon Concierge
  • Select movies

Prime Video

  • Gold and Silver (Seasons 3-5)
  • Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)
  • XY (Seasons 17-19)
  • Select Movies

Prime Video Channels

  • The Beginning (Season 2)
  • Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-13)
  • Black and White (Seasons 14-16)
  • Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)
  • Select movies

Hulu

  • XY (Season 17-19)

The Roky Channel

  • Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)

Tubi

  • Black and White (Seasons 14-16)

Freevee

  • Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)

Hoopla

  • Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-12)
  • Select movies

YouTube

  • Pokémon: Paldean Winds
  • Pokémon: Hisuian Snow
  • Pokémon: Twilight Wings
  • Pokémon Evolutions
  • Pokémon Generations
  • Pokétoon
  • More

In addition, you can purchase or rent seasons and movies on Amazon, the iTunes Store, Google Play, and Viz.

Don’t Miss: Best Pokemon games to play on your iPhone

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News