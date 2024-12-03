Pokemon TV is back in the best way possible

Early this year, The Pokemon Company International announced that it would be phasing out the Pokemon TV app. It had been available for almost 14 years, and it let Pokemon fans watch episodes from the original saga, movies, and other titles from the series.

On April 1st, Pokemon shut down the service completely. At the time, the company stated that the app was sunset because they were exploring “other distribution platforms that make it even easier to access the ever-expanding library of Pokémon content.”

Fortunately, we now know the next step for the Pokemon TV app. According to Serebii, the app will return as an official YouTube Channel starting December 6th. Here’s the description of the channel:

Welcome to the official Pokémon TV YouTube channel, where you can explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu! Experience some of the most iconic moments from their adventure with our full episodes, live streams, compilations, and so much more!

The best thing about this Pokemon TV return is that The Pokemon Company International is offering a free alternative instead of a paid subscription, which is usually what happens when a free streaming option is shut down. That said, the full schedule and duration of uploads are still unclear. In a few days, we’ll likely get more answers.

Where to watch your favorite Pokemon episodes online

Image source: The Pokémon Company International

While you wait for the new Pokemon TV to come back, the Pokemon series and movies are available on different streaming services. Here’s the full breakdown:

Netflix

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Beginning (Season 1)

Journeys (Seasons 23-25)

Pokémon Concierge

Select movies

Prime Video

Gold and Silver (Seasons 3-5)

Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)

XY (Seasons 17-19)

Select Movies

Prime Video Channels

The Beginning (Season 2)

Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-13)

Black and White (Seasons 14-16)

Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)

Select movies

Hulu

XY (Season 17-19)

The Roky Channel

Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)

Tubi

Black and White (Seasons 14-16)

Freevee

Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)

Hoopla

Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-12)

Select movies

YouTube

Pokémon: Paldean Winds

Pokémon: Hisuian Snow

Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Pokémon Evolutions

Pokémon Generations

Pokétoon

More

In addition, you can purchase or rent seasons and movies on Amazon, the iTunes Store, Google Play, and Viz.