Pluto TV: 19 free movies you should stream in December 2024

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) options is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover the highlights for the month of December below, but if you want to stream these free movies, visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t even need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in December 2024

Bad Santa

What better way to kick off the month and get in the Christmas spirit than by watching Bad Santa? This raunchy 2003 comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox as professional thieves. Every year, the two get jobs as a mall Santa and one of his elves in order to rob the stores later that night. Believe it or not, the original idea for this movie was cooked up by none other than Joel and Ethan Coen, who also served as executive producers.

Cloverfield

Still one of the best found footage movies of all time, Cloverfield was written by Drew Goddard (Lost), directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), and produced by J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The movie follows six young adults as they flee from an enormous, destructive monster rampaging through the streets of New York City.

Ocean’s Eleven

Is there a better ensemble cast than that of Ocean’s Eleven? George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac, and Carl Reiner. And one of the best heists ever put to film.

Those are our top picks, but here are 16 more great free movies to watch in December:

13 Going On 30 Air Force One Ali Beverly Hills Cop Boogie Nights A Christmas Carol (1984) Coraline Flight The Godfather Part II Good Will Hunting Heat Magnolia Minority Report Philadelphia Sense and Sensibility When Harry Met Sally

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in January.