Paramount Plus global market share overtakes Apple TV Plus

In the latest research from JustWatch (via 9to5Mac), the firm discovered that while Apple TV Plus had slowly gained market share since its launch almost four years ago, the streaming’s presence shrank last year as Paramount Plus overtook Apple.

The data shows Apple TV Plus had a peak in subscribers around March 2022, which was around the time the company premiered WeCrashed and Pachinko on the platform. In the following months, on the other hand, Paramount Plus overtook Apple’s streaming service, which ended 2022 with 7% of the global marketing share. With that, Apple TV Plus’ global market share dropped from 6% to 5%

Here’s the full ranking of streaming services:

Netflix (23%) Amazon Prime Video (20%) Disney+ (18%) HBO Max (9%) Paramount+ (7%) Apple TV+ (5%) Others (21%)

Interestingly enough, this report doesn’t mean Apple TV Plus has lost subscribers but that other streaming services might have been growing faster than Apple. Last week, JustWatch offered us a look at the most popular Apple shows.

They include shows that have yet to see a new season. For example, the most popular show in its catalog, Ted Lasso, just got its third season. The second most watched Apple TV Plus show, Severance, still need a season two release date. The same is worth for The Morning Show and Foundation.

When these titles get a new season, they could help Apple TV Plus get even more subscribers, as some people just cancel their subscriptions once they don’t have anything new to watch. In addition, a recent report shows Apple is planning to spend $1 billion per year to launch its movies in the theater and give streaming more chances to get new awards.

Apple’s service costs $6.99 per month and is also available with every Apple One bundle. First-time subscribers can get some free months when buying an iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, or Mac.