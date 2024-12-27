Paramount+ just removed 22 Nickelodeon shows without warning

Weeks after Max removed a bunch of beloved animated TV shows from its streaming service, Paramount+ is following up with a massive purge of its own. As spotted by the blog NickALive!, Paramount+ removed 22 Nickelodeon shows from its library in recent days, including animated classics like Doug and My Life as a Teenage Robot.

The removal of classic Nickelodeon shows started on December 19, when Paramount+ kicked the following 12 shows off of its streaming service:

AwesomenessTV

Breadwinners

Doug

Game Shakers

House of Anubis

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge

My Life as a Teenage Robot

The Penguins of Madagascar

Welcome to the Wayne

Wonder Pets

Zoofari

In addition to these shows, Paramount+ also dumped The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery, a live-action special from 2015 featuring Jenna Ortega.

If you were a cartoon-watching kid in the ’90s, the loss of Doug might sting a bit. Nickelodeon’s animated sitcom about a shy boy who wants to fit in at his new school was one of the first three Nicktoons alongside Rugrats and The Ren & Stimpy Show.

My Life as a Teenage Robot was another popular Nicktoon that premiered 12 years after Doug, following the adventures of robot superhero XJ-9 (aka Jenny) as she tries to live life as a normal teenager while saving the world from aliens and monsters.

Unfortunately, the purge didn’t end there, as NickALive! updated its post a few days later to note that even more Nickelodeon shows were removed on December 23:

ALVINNN and The Chipmunks

Big Time Rush

Blue’s Room

Face’s Music Party

Fanboy & Chum Chum

Ni Hao Kai-Lan

Oobi

Sanjay and Craig

Tot Cop

The Upside Down Show

Another special was removed as well: Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special.

As NickALive! points out, Nickelodeon’s parent company Paramount Global plans to finalize its merger with Skydance Media in early 2025. In the meantime, the media conglomerate is doing what it can to cut operational costs, which might explain these removals.