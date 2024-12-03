Max is removing these 9 beloved animated shows in 2025

Another month, another minor tragedy for fans of animation, as Max has put even more classic cartoons on the chopping block. Warner Bros. Discovery no longer shares a full list of titles that are set to be removed from the streaming service every month, but one inquisitive Redditor has seemingly uncovered the list for December. Unfortunately, it’s chock full of animated TV shows, which has been a recurring theme for Max over the past few years.

Starting on December 29, Max is losing all five seasons of the 2003 Teen Titans cartoon, which debuted on Kids’ WB before moving to Cartoon Network. Other classic Cartoon Network series Ed, Edd n Eddy and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy are leaving as well.

As noted by Collider, the number of Cartoon Network shows left on the platform is dwindling at a shocking pace. After dumping Infinity Train in 2022 and Ben 10, Steven Universe, Regular Show, The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, Chowder, and 2016’s reboot of The Powerpuff Girls earlier this year, Max has all but cleaned house.

Once the shows above depart, the only Cartoon Network originals left on Max will be Adventure Time, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and The Powerpuff Girls.

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t end there, as the following animated TV shows will also be removed from Max before the end of the year:

Craig of the Creek (seasons 1-3)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

The Looney Toons Show

Static Shock

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Teen Titans

Teen Titans Go!

As tempting as Max’s Black Friday 2024 offer might be, keep this in mind before you commit to spending any money on the streaming service this year.