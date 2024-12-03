Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are already on sale in China

If Nintendo won’t share new details about the Switch 2 before the end of the year, the internet is apparently ready to pick up its slack. This week, listings for Switch 2 accessories have started to pop up on China’s online marketplace Alibaba (via Famiboards). The sellers claim that the items are based on the genuine specifications of the console.

One of the accessories currently on sale is a carrying case for the Switch 2. The case itself isn’t much to look at, but its dimensions (290mm x 135mm) seem to point to a larger console, as the rumor mill has suggested. The original Nintendo Switch measures 239mm x 102 mm, while the OLED model is just a touch wider at 242mm.

More evidence of a bigger console comes in the form of a screen protector for the Switch 2. A photo from the listing appears to show off a screen protector for the original Switch alongside a new one for the Switch 2. Not only does the new protector lack a cutout for the light sensor, but it’s noticeably larger than the old one.

Supposed screen protector for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside one for the Switch. Image source: Famiboards

As Eurogamer notes, Digital Foundry referred to a set of leaked Switch 2 prototype components that have been floating around the internet as “almost certainly real” back in September. There’s a chance the manufacturers are basing their Switch 2 accessories on those leaks, but Nintendo might have also begun sharing actual molds with accessory makers.

Whatever the case, the steady stream of Switch 2 leaks is starting to turn into a small flood. Just yesterday, we shared a video purportedly featuring the updated Joy-Con controllers that will ship alongside the Switch 2 next year. The fact that these accessories appeared just hours after the Joy-Con leak seems significant.