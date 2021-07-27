New on Peacock in August 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Every month, NBC gives everyone a few more reasons to think about subscribing to Peacock. For example, in August 2021, all three John Wick movies will be joining the Peacock streaming library. The service is also getting a bunch of A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, all three Fifty Shades movies, all eight seasons of Weeds, and a new season of Departure.

Streaming August 1st

50 First Dates, 2004* (* = exclusive to Peacock)

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Addicted, 2017

Ali, 2001

Apollo 13, 1995

Armageddon, 1998

Bad Boys, 1995*

Bad Boys II, 2003*

Black and Cuba, 2015

Bleeding Heart, 2015

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Candyman, 1992*

Chase, 2021

Coach Carter, 2005

Colombiana, 2011

The Courier, 2013

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crank, 2006*

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*

Dead in Tombstone, 2013

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*

Django Unchained, 2012

Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017

Drive, 2011

Extraordinary Tales, 2015

Flash Point, 2007

The Eagle, 2011

​Enough, 2002

The Exorcist, 1973*

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 1989

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

The Firm, 1993

Fool’s Gold, 2008*

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009

The Goonies, 1985*

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018

Holiday Breakup, 2016

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*

I, Robot, 2004*

The Jackal, 1997

Jarhead, 2005*

Kid Cannabis, 2014

Kung Fu Yoga, 2017

Land of the Lost, 2009*

Leatherheads, 2008*

Life, 1999*

Love’s Kitchen, 2011

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994*

McCanick, 2013

Meet Joe Black, 1998*

Moneyball, 2011

My Generation, 2018

Mystery Road, 2013

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989*

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984*

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010*

Notorious, 2009

Notting Hill, 1999

Once Fallen, 2010

Paradox, 2017

Partisan, 2015

Philadelphia, 1993

The Proposal, 2009

R.I.P.D., 2013

Race, 2016*

Railroad Tigers, 2016

Rigor Mortis, 2013

Rise of the Legend, 2014

Scorched, 2003

Shaolin, 2011

Shark Tale, 2004

Silver Linings Playbook, 2012

Skating to New York, 2013

Spartacus, 1960*

Special ID, 2013

Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015

Supremacy, 2013

Survivor, 2015

Swelter, 2013

Sword of Vengeance, 2013

Tai Chi Hero, 2012

Tai Chi Zero, 2012

The Timber, 2015

Train to Busan, 2016

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*

Van Helsing, 2004

Very Bad Things, 1998*

Warrior, 2011*

The Wrath of Vraja, 2013

X-Men, 2000

Zoey to the Max, 2013

Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming August 5th

Departure, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 6th

Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4

Streaming August 9th

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming August 12th

Weeds, Season 1-8

Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 17th

The House, 2017*

Streaming August 19th

My Little Pony, 2017

Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 22nd

It’s Complicated, 2009*

Streaming August 26th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 31st

The Hurricane, 1999*

That’s everything coming to NBC’s streaming service this August, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock in September.

