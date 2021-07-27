Click to Skip Ad
New on Peacock in August 2021: Every new movie and TV show

Every month, NBC gives everyone a few more reasons to think about subscribing to Peacock. For example, in August 2021, all three John Wick movies will be joining the Peacock streaming library. The service is also getting a bunch of A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, all three Fifty Shades movies, all eight seasons of Weeds, and a new season of Departure.

Streaming August 1st

  • 50 First Dates, 2004* (* = exclusive to Peacock)
  • A Child’s Christmas, 2008
  • Addicted, 2017
  • Ali, 2001
  • Apollo 13, 1995
  • Armageddon, 1998
  • Bad Boys, 1995*
  • Bad Boys II, 2003*
  • Black and Cuba, 2015
  • Bleeding Heart, 2015
  • Brokeback Mountain, 2005
  • Candyman, 1992*
  • Chase, 2021
  • Coach Carter, 2005
  • Colombiana, 2011
  • The Courier, 2013
  • Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
  • Crank, 2006*
  • Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*
  • Dead in Tombstone, 2013
  • Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*
  • Django Unchained, 2012
  • Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017
  • Drive, 2011
  • Extraordinary Tales, 2015
  • Flash Point, 2007
  • The Eagle, 2011
  • ​Enough, 2002
  • The Exorcist, 1973*
  • Fantastic Four, 2005
  • Field of Dreams, 1989
  • Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
  • Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
  • Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
  • The Firm, 1993
  • Fool’s Gold, 2008*
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009
  • The Goonies, 1985*
  • Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
  • Holiday Breakup, 2016
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*
  • I, Robot, 2004*
  • The Jackal, 1997
  • Jarhead, 2005*
  • Kid Cannabis, 2014
  • Kung Fu Yoga, 2017
  • Land of the Lost, 2009*
  • Leatherheads, 2008*
  • Life, 1999*
  • Love’s Kitchen, 2011
  • The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
  • Little Rascals, 1994*
  • McCanick, 2013
  • Meet Joe Black, 1998*
  • Moneyball, 2011
  • My Generation, 2018
  • Mystery Road, 2013
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985*
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987*
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988*
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989*
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984*
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010*
  • Notorious, 2009
  • Notting Hill, 1999
  • Once Fallen, 2010
  • Paradox, 2017
  • Partisan, 2015
  • Philadelphia, 1993
  • The Proposal, 2009
  • R.I.P.D., 2013
  • Race, 2016*
  • Railroad Tigers, 2016
  • Rigor Mortis, 2013
  • Rise of the Legend, 2014
  • Scorched, 2003
  • Shaolin, 2011
  • Shark Tale, 2004
  • Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
  • Skating to New York, 2013
  • Spartacus, 1960*
  • Special ID, 2013
  • Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015
  • Supremacy, 2013
  • Survivor, 2015
  • Swelter, 2013
  • Sword of Vengeance, 2013
  • Tai Chi Hero, 2012
  • Tai Chi Zero, 2012
  • The Timber, 2015
  • Train to Busan, 2016
  • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*
  • Van Helsing, 2004
  • Very Bad Things, 1998*
  • Warrior, 2011*
  • The Wrath of Vraja, 2013
  • X-Men, 2000
  • Zoey to the Max, 2013
  • Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming August 5th

  • Departure, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
  • Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 6th

  • Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4

Streaming August 9th

  • John Wick, 2014*
  • John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
  • Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming August 12th

  • Weeds, Season 1-8
  • Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
  • Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 17th

  • The House, 2017*

Streaming August 19th

  • My Little Pony, 2017
  • Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
  • Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 22nd

  • It’s Complicated, 2009*

Streaming August 26th

  • American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
  • The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*
  • Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming August 31st

  • The Hurricane, 1999*

That’s everything coming to NBC’s streaming service this August, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock in September.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

