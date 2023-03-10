New Girl is leaving Netflix and moving to Hulu and Peacock

Netflix is losing yet another beloved network sitcom to its streaming rivals next month. On Friday, Variety reported that New Girl will be leaving Netflix this April after nearly ten years on the service. All seven seasons will then be available on both Hulu and Peacock starting April 17, 2023, under a shared agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal.

New Girl aired on Fox for 146 episodes from 2011-2018. The show stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone. Netflix picked up the streaming rights to the series before the third season started airing in 2013, and every subsequent season has been available on the streaming service since.

Netflix has been shedding some of the most popular and binge-worthy sitcoms of the modern era in recent years. The Office and Parks and Recreation are both now exclusive to Peacock, Friends is only available on HBO Max, and Cheers has departed the service as well.

Arrested Development is jumping ship as well next week, even though Netflix revived the series in 2013. Of course, none of that will stop the company from charging you extra money for attempting to share your account with a friend or a family member!

There isn’t a removal notice on the show’s page on Netflix yet, but according to What’s on Netflix, April 9 will be the last day to watch New Girl on the service.